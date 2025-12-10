Tyler Shough Winning Over Past And Current Saints Stars

The New Orleans Saints have a rookie who is really getting people talking right now.

Tyler Shough is bringing a lot of excitement and national buzz to New Orleans. Over the last five weeks, the Saints have quickly gone from a team that was seemingly forgotten, to one that is getting buzz each and every week because of the performance of Shough, among many others. The defense is red-hot right now and deserves its flowers as well.

But the rookie has been getting most of the headlines because the team's next steps will hinge on whether he can be the guy for the franchise or not. If the Saints determine they do have a starter on their roster in Shough, they will be able to handle the upcoming offseason completely differently than if they need to add a new quarterback. Shough has at least shown glimpses that he can be the guy and that's what's getting the fanbase fired up.

Tyler Shough has really turned heads recently

Dec 7, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) looks to throw downfield during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

On top of just fans and analysts praising Shough, current and former New Orleans players have as well. Demario Davis said he has the "it" factor you look for and Tyrann Mathieu has shouted him out multiple times, most recently being Tuesday on "In The Bayou With Tyrann Mathieu."

"Probably the biggest takeaway for me, man, in this win the Saints had was how the quarterback played," Mathieu said. "It wasn't his numbers. Definitely wasn't his numbers, those were pretty average. It was his decision-making in those critical moments. Those third downs. The red zone. To add the extra element to the offense, right where, the defense has to do everything right. Because if they don't, he's got the ability to throw the ball and the ability to use his legs. I really liked the way he played. I really like the way he's played over the last couple of weeks.

"He's a playmaker," Mathieu continued. "He's a playmaker, man. He doesn't really seem to be rattled. Got great pocket awareness, like that ability to scramble and buy time and keep your eyes downfield. I really think he added a spark too to Chris Olave. Because now you have someone to really push the ball downfield."

The former Saints safety also gave Shough his flowers on social media after the win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Shough has ignited the fanbase and there is a lot of much-needed excitement right now.

