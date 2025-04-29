Saints News Network

Saints Tabbed 'Best Fit' For $100 Million Star Playmaker

Could the Saints land Amari Cooper?

Zach Pressnell

Nov 17, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Amari Cooper (18) makes a catch against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
Nov 17, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Amari Cooper (18) makes a catch against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New Orleans Saints put together a decent draft class during the NFL Draft last week, but they missed out on all the top wide receivers.

Considering their glaring hole at pass catcher outside of Chris Olave, this was quite confusing. Either way, the Saints have a few months to figure the position out in any way possible before they head into the season.

Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox recently listed the Saints as one of the best fits for free agent wide receiver Amari Cooper. Cooper ended last season with the Buffalo Bills and has yet to sign in free agency.

"While Cooper seemed a shade slower in 2024 than in 2023, he's still a terrific route-runner with the size (6'1", 211 pounds), strength and hands to serve as a quality No. 2 receiver or possession specialist on the perimeter," Knox wrote. "The five-time Pro Bowler has also been fairly durable throughout his NFL career.

"Like Allen, Cooper would be a strong option for teams that want to pair a young quarterback with a veteran pass-catcher."

The Saints need to add some talent in any way possible right now after neglecting to select a top wide receiver in the NFL Draft.

New Orleans drafted Louisville's Tyler Shough, likely to be the team's next franchise quarterback, in the second round. Shough is going to need as much help as he can get because he's already going to be fighting against a lot of media doubt.

Adding Cooper would be a huge addition for the Saints even if the veteran pass catcher isn't the same caliber of player he once was.

More NFL: Saints' First Round Draft Pick Receiving Unnecessary Criticism

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries, reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News