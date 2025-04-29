Saints Tabbed 'Best Fit' For $100 Million Star Playmaker
The New Orleans Saints put together a decent draft class during the NFL Draft last week, but they missed out on all the top wide receivers.
Considering their glaring hole at pass catcher outside of Chris Olave, this was quite confusing. Either way, the Saints have a few months to figure the position out in any way possible before they head into the season.
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox recently listed the Saints as one of the best fits for free agent wide receiver Amari Cooper. Cooper ended last season with the Buffalo Bills and has yet to sign in free agency.
"While Cooper seemed a shade slower in 2024 than in 2023, he's still a terrific route-runner with the size (6'1", 211 pounds), strength and hands to serve as a quality No. 2 receiver or possession specialist on the perimeter," Knox wrote. "The five-time Pro Bowler has also been fairly durable throughout his NFL career.
"Like Allen, Cooper would be a strong option for teams that want to pair a young quarterback with a veteran pass-catcher."
The Saints need to add some talent in any way possible right now after neglecting to select a top wide receiver in the NFL Draft.
New Orleans drafted Louisville's Tyler Shough, likely to be the team's next franchise quarterback, in the second round. Shough is going to need as much help as he can get because he's already going to be fighting against a lot of media doubt.
Adding Cooper would be a huge addition for the Saints even if the veteran pass catcher isn't the same caliber of player he once was.
