Saints' First Round Draft Pick Receiving Unnecessary Criticism
The New Orleans Saints shockingly used the No. 9 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft to select Texas offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. New Orleans was previously connected to prospects like Shedeur Sanders, Jalon Walker, and Mykel Williams with this pick, but they shocked everybody and selected Banks.
This selection has been heavily criticized in the media. ESPN's NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper was especially critical of the pick, suggesting the Saints should have drafted Sanders instead. Many other analysts questioned the Saints direction in the draft after the Banks selection.
But the Banks selection was the right pick for New Orleans.
The issue that a lot of people run into when evaluating NFL Draft picks is that the teams around the league aren't always going to select the best player available.
When the Saints landed on the clock at pick No. 9, they seemingly wanted an offensive tackle. Offensive tackles are hard to come by in the NFL. Two (Will Campbell and Armand Membou) had already been selected in the top eight picks. Banks was the clear third-best option, though some considered him the best tackle in the draft, and he fell into New Orleans' lap at pick No. 9.
The next offensive tackle wasn't taken for 20 more picks. The gap between Banks and the fourth or fifth best offensive tackle in the NFL Draft was a substantial one.
The Saints had a position they wanted to fill and one of the better drfat prospects fell into their lap. Just because they didn't take the "best player available" doesn't mean it was a reach. Banks is an elite offensive tackle prospect with good size and strength.
It was the right pick.
