Saints Top Rookie Already Turning Heads, Called 'Preseason Winner'

Kelvin Banks Jr. is going to be a difference maker for the Saints...

Aug 10, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. (71) against the Los Angeles Chargers in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Saints had a lot of holes on their roster coming into this offseason's NFL Draft, including a massive void at quarterback. With a top 10 selection, the Saints could have selected a star playmaker on offense or defense, but instead, they opted to go after offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr.

This was a controversial pick at the time, as the Saints needed a lot of different positions, yet opted to improve the offensive line. But with the preseason behind us, Banks is already turning heads as one of the better selections in the draft.

Nick Baumgardner of The Athletic recently praised Banks and called him one of the biggest winners of the preseason.

Kelvin Banks Jr. is emerging as a potential star for the Saints

New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr
Aug 14, 2025; Carson, CA, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. (71) during a joint practice against the Los Angeles Rams at the Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Enough time has passed to take an early look at the progress of the 2025 NFL Draft’s first round," Baumgardner wrote. "Let’s see which of the Round 1 prospects have been great, who’s ready to start, and who remains unproven.

"Banks was outstanding in protection this preseason — he did not allow a pressure in 54 snaps as a starting left tackle. He’s been guilty of lunging a few times in the run game, but he’s been very smooth on the blindside. That’s opened the door for former first-round pick Trevor Penning to move inside at left guard, which is a win-win for the Saints."

Not only is Banks going to be a starter on the offensive line for New Orleans, but he looks to be a franchise option at tackle. He's played so well that he was the main reason that former first-round pick Trevor Penning was moved inside to offensive guard.

There were no quarterbacks available at pick No. 9 that would have been better selections for the Saints. Although Tyler Shough doesn't look to be the long-term solution for the Saints, it makes a lot of sense that New Orleans didn't reach for a quarterback.

Banks has the talent and potential to emerge as one of the best young offensive linemen in football. If he can continue to improve, there's a chance that he's a household name by the end of this year.

