Saints Blockbuster? New Orleans Linked To Ongoing Trade Buzz
The New Orleans Saints have one of the worst rosters in football with holes all over it. As the rosters cut down to 53 players this week, the Saints are candidates to pick up and sign players who are cut from other teams, depending on who ends up on the market.
But the Saints could even be in the market for a few trades if the right opportunity presents itself.
Bleacher Report's Moe Moton recently suggested the Saints could pursue a few trades in the coming days to fill out their roster ahead of the regular season.
Saints listed as potential suitor in preseason trades
"While rebuilding, the New Orleans Saints should be in the market for talent on cheap deals. They also need to do some patchwork on their cornerback unit," Moton wrote. "Head coach Kellen Moore told reporters that Alontae Taylor 'will be out a little while with an injury.' Isaac Yiadom is a journeyman cornerback who's back in New Orleans for his second stint and has started in 13 games over the last two years. A veteran with starting experience can push for snaps on the boundary.
"With second-year pro Spencer Rattler or rookie second-rounder Tyler Shough under center, the Saints offense will be a work in progress. The team needs to provide strong support for a young starting quarterback. Alvin Kamara hasn't handled a massive workload on the ground, and that won't change in his age-30 term. The Saints need a reliable ball-carrier who can take on a sizeable load to spell him. Foster Moreau and Taysom Hill are recovering from season-ending knee injuries. A blocking tight end can complement Juwan Johnson and bolster the ground game."
The Saints have a few holes on their roster and they're reportedly looking to add a running back.
If there are any borderline roster players who could fit the saints, potentially at running back, wide receiver, quarterback, or cornerback, it wouldn't be surprising to see New Orleans take the shot.
Adding to their roster would help benefit the young head coach and the young quarterback, whether it be Spencer Rattler or Tyler Shough.
