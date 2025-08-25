Saints News Network

Saints Blockbuster? New Orleans Linked To Ongoing Trade Buzz

The Saints could look to make a big move...

Zach Pressnell

Aug 23, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore looks on against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Aug 23, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore looks on against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New Orleans Saints have one of the worst rosters in football with holes all over it. As the rosters cut down to 53 players this week, the Saints are candidates to pick up and sign players who are cut from other teams, depending on who ends up on the market.

But the Saints could even be in the market for a few trades if the right opportunity presents itself.

Bleacher Report's Moe Moton recently suggested the Saints could pursue a few trades in the coming days to fill out their roster ahead of the regular season.

Saints listed as potential suitor in preseason trades

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moor
Aug 23, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore questions a play call against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

"While rebuilding, the New Orleans Saints should be in the market for talent on cheap deals. They also need to do some patchwork on their cornerback unit," Moton wrote. "Head coach Kellen Moore told reporters that Alontae Taylor 'will be out a little while with an injury.' Isaac Yiadom is a journeyman cornerback who's back in New Orleans for his second stint and has started in 13 games over the last two years. A veteran with starting experience can push for snaps on the boundary.

"With second-year pro Spencer Rattler or rookie second-rounder Tyler Shough under center, the Saints offense will be a work in progress. The team needs to provide strong support for a young starting quarterback. Alvin Kamara hasn't handled a massive workload on the ground, and that won't change in his age-30 term. The Saints need a reliable ball-carrier who can take on a sizeable load to spell him. Foster Moreau and Taysom Hill are recovering from season-ending knee injuries. A blocking tight end can complement Juwan Johnson and bolster the ground game."

The Saints have a few holes on their roster and they're reportedly looking to add a running back.

If there are any borderline roster players who could fit the saints, potentially at running back, wide receiver, quarterback, or cornerback, it wouldn't be surprising to see New Orleans take the shot.

Adding to their roster would help benefit the young head coach and the young quarterback, whether it be Spencer Rattler or Tyler Shough.

More MLB: NFL Insider Reveals Saints Plans At RB Amid Trade Buzz

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries, reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News