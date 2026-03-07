Saints Predicted to Steal Fan Favorite Veteran From Steelers in Free Agency

The New Orleans Saints are in a very interesting spot as a franchise right now. They were seemingly headed for a long and stressful rebuild last offseason, as the team had no clear direction and they had just lost their franchise quarterback, Derek Carr, to a sudden retirement. Pair this with a bad cap situation, a first year head coach, and an overall bad roster and there wasn't much to be excited about.

But the Saints landed two potential stars in the first two rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft. Kelvin Banks Jr. was selected in the first round, and he looks like a franchise offensive tackle. Then, the Saints landed Tyler Shough in the second round, and he's already flashed signs of being a franchise star.

Now the Saints head into a new offseason with new roster holes to fill, but they have a lot more life this time around. There's hope and potential in New Orleans, though they're going to need to add some more talent to the offense if they want to give Shough a good chance to take another step forward in his development.

Vinnie Iyer of Sporting News recently put together free agency predictions for the top 60 players of the offseason. Iyer predicted the Saints would add to their running back room by plucking veteran star Kenneth Gainwell away from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Kenneth Gainwell is exactly what the Saints need

Jan 4, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kenneth Gainwell (14) rushes for a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

"He can reunite well to Kellen Moore to give a needed versatile option behind Alvin Kamara," Iyer wrote.

The Saints need to add to the running back room if they want to put together a successful offense. They've been closely linked to running back Jeremiyah Love in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, but there's a chance Love is selected in the first seven picks.

As a result, turning to Gainwell in free agency makes a lot of sense.

Gainwell is coming off a huge year with the Steelers. He might have been the backup to Jaylen Warren, but he was a big-time playmaker anytime his number was called. Gainwell was excellent in pass protection, but even better as a receiver out of the backfield. He made one of the best catches and runs of the year against the Detroit Lions for a 45-yard touchdown.

Adding Gainwell alongside Alvin Kamara would be perfect for the Saints. This would allow both veterans to stay fresher for longer as they wouldn't need to wear the brunt of the workload.