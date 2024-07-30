Saints Training Camp Notes and Observations Day 6: Chase Young Impressive Yet Again
IRVINE -- We had our second day of padded practice for the Saints, and Tuesday's training camp action once again delivered. New Orleans got several team sessions in today as well as 7-on-7 returning to the mix. We also saw some good special teams work put in. Here's all of my notes and observations from Day 6.
Saints Training Camp Recap - Day 6
ATTENDANCE
Marshon Lattimore (hip flexor), Nick Saldiveri (calf) and Trajan Jeffcoat (elbow) were the expected absences on the day, but Equanimeous St. Brown and Zander Horvath (second straight day) were also not in attendance. Kendre Miller was an observer of practice, but not in a jersey today. Bryan Bresee, Nephi Sewell and Tanoh Kpassagnon were also observers. Juwan Johnson caught some passes after practice.
HORVATH AND ST. BROWN UPDATE: Fullback Zander Horvath has been missing from the past two practices due to personal reasons. Dennis Allen said that he was on a plane Tuesday morning and should be back on Wednesday. As for Equanimeous St. Brown, he's dealing with 'a little bit of a hamstring'.
OLAVE SCARE: Chris Olave left towards the end of practice and the early word is that he landed on his hip, and that's all the information we really have. He walked off the field gingerly with the training staff, with Derek Carr jogging over to check on him. We'll keep tabs on this one, but it's another big injury for New Orleans to monitor.
STARTING LOOKS AND MORE
With Nick Saldiveri out the mix, Lucas Patrick assumed left guard duties with the regular starting line. Shane Lemieux moved up the depth chart and was with the first team during walkthroughs, playing at left guard and also getting work at center with the second team.
Other players in the mix for the first team were Landon Young, Bub Means, A.T. Perry and Michael Jacobson. The second look on the offensive line was (left to right): Landon Young, Tremayne Anchrum Jr., Shane Lemieux, Kyle Hergel and Oli Udoh.
Defensively, the Saints rolled their base 4-3 look to start and then shifted to nickel and then a dime look. No big changes to report here, and others that were in the mix with the first team were Khristian Boyd, Chase Young, Shemar Jean-Charles, Payton Turner, J.T. Gray, Kool-Aid McKinstry and Roderic Teamer.
QUARTERBACK PERFORMANCE
Rattler over Haener day for Tuesday. For what it's worth to whoever is concerned, camp totals are here.
- Derek Carr: 9/13 (3/5 in 7s, 1/1, 2/3, 3/4)
- Spencer Rattler: 3/6 (3/3 in 7s, 0/1, 0/1, 0/1)
- Jake Haener: 2/3 (2/2 in 7s, 1/1, 0/0, 1/2)
- Nathan Peterman: 3/3 (2/2 in 7s, 0/0, 0/0, 1/1)
7-ON-7 HIGHLIGHTS
Several plays are linked below.
Derek Carr hit on his first pass attempts, as the offense was working in a 3rd-and-4 situation. He had a completion to Alvin Kamara in the flats left to start, Taysom Hill flats right for the next and then a pretty strike to Chris Olave over the middle for a big gain. The next and final two passes were to A.T. Perry and incomplete. Paulson Adebo was targeted on four straight plays, and he had good coverage on Perry while Carr scrambled on the play due to strong coverage on the play. The final pass was off-target and neither were on the same page.
Spencer Rattler hit Dallin Holker for a quick connection to the left that had some YAC to start, and then he found Mason Tipton near the left sideline for a nice hookup. Rattler got some praises from the coaching staff to the effect of it being a 'nice (expletive) ball'. He followed that up by hitting Stanley Morgan Jr. on a slant route.
Jake Haener came in and immediately had the deep ball connection to Rashid Shaheed for a big play. See the quote that came of that later. Haener's other rep was a check down to the left on a pass to James Robinson for a short gain.
Nathan Peterman got two reps this time, connecting with Stanley Morgan Jr. on a short connection to the right to start and then an intermediate hookup to Kevin Austin Jr. with two defenders on him. It's worth pointing out that Mason Tipton had a nice move off the line of scrimmage and did a great job getting open down the field.
TEAM SERIES ONE
Most of the focus in the first series was on running the ball, as the Saints offense started from their own 27-yard-line. Demario Davis made a really nice play on a Alvin Kamara run to the middle for a short gain, and then Chase Young, who came in for the second rep, absolutely blew up the end around attempt to Rashid Shaheed that saw him get knocked to the ground. He was in on the next run stop with Nathan Shepherd on a Jamaal Williams run.
Carr went with play action on the next play, but there was no throw. The Saints defense had excellent coverage down the field, which forced Carr to just run with it. The offense got one back, however, as Carr hit Alvin Kamara for a screen to the right that went for a big gain. Trevor Penning did a nice job on Payton Turner on the rep.
Rattler's first series saw him handoff to Jordan Mims on an outside run to the left that got to the second level, and then his intended pass to Dallin Holker on the second play did not survive the ground for a completed catch. Anfernee Orji had good coverage on the play. James Robinson had an outside run to the left on the next play in which he juked Shemar Jean-Charles for a good gain that got the offense hyped up.
Enter Jake Haener for his first series, as he had a flip out right to Jordan Mims who got past Roderic Teamer for a good second level run. The next play was a toss right to Jacob Kibodi which Jack Heflin and Kyler Baugh stopped. Haener then connected with Mason Tipton on the rollout to the right. He made a good decision not forcing something to Taysom Hill short there.
Nathan Peterman's lone snap was an inside zone run with Jordan Mims, who put a nice and nasty spin move on Monty Rice for some success.
TEAM SERIES TWO
Carr's second series, which started at the opposition's 47-yard-line, saw him start with a toss left to Kamara that got into the second level. Pete Werner had good pursuit to push him outside. Jamaal Williams got a dump-off on the next play for a short gain. Taliese Fuaga had a nice rep against Carl Granderson with a little chip from Lucas Patrick in there. Carr's second pass attempt was a deep right shot intended for Mason Tipton that was off play action, but Chase Young bested Taliese Fuaga for the sack. The play, as always, was allowed to continue. Young made another play where he blew past Fuaga to blow up the end around to Chris Olave for a loss. Finally, he got a quick swing pass to the left to Kamara, who made a good juke on Willie Gay Jr. to get some extra yards.
Rattler's series started with a short middle run with James Robinson, and then we had a minor scuffle involving Dallin Holker and Payton Turner that had to be separated. Rattler then rolled right on the second play that saw Turner with the pressure and D'Marco Jackson finishing the play for a sack. It wasn't exactly clear who the false start was on for the next play, as it could have been Shane Lemieux or Josiah Ezirim, and then the ensuing play was incomplete to a wide open Adam Prentice deep down the right sideline. Isaiah Foskey had the pressure on the play.
Haener's first rep saw a fumbled exchange between him and Sincere Haynesworth, but Josiah Ezirim recovered. He went with a toss right to Jacob Kibodi on the next play who made a nice cut inside to at least give himself a chance, but Jack Heflin had the stop. Adam Prentice had a solid block on the play.
Nathan Peterman's first play was a run outside to the left with Jordan Mims who got to the second level. His second and last snap was a rollout left that saw Kyler Baugh get the sack after Isaiah Foskey was first there with the pressure.
TEAM SERIES THREE
The final series started at the offense's own 25-yard-line. Derek Carr had a short hookup to the flats right to Chris Olave for the fist play, and then a pop pass to Taysom Hill who went outside left for a short gain. Again, watching the battle between Taliese Fuaga and Chase Young was pretty interesting today. Carr then hit Kamara for a short hookup to the right that saw Payton Turner in the backfield, and we have to call attention to Chase Young for having some big hustle to catch up to the play to give him a potential tackle.
Rattler's final work saw him miss his first pass to Michael Jacobson on the left sideline. It was a fastball and too high. Fuaga had a solid rep against Payton Turner on the play. James Robinson got an inside zone for the second play, which saw D'Marco Jackson have a nice stop that got some praise from the defense. The last play was a high snap and Isaiah Foskey was in pursuit for the pressure and a would-be snack. Rattler just took off and didn't have a chance.
Stanley Morgan Jr. couldn't secure the first Jake Haener pass for his final series, as it was in and out of his hands. Jack Heflin and Carl Granderson had the pressure. James Robinson had a run where he tried to bounce outside to the left that Niko Lalos and Jack Heflin stopped. His final play was a completion to Jacob Kibodi near the right sideline, with Foskey and Lalos providing the pressure.
The final team play saw Nathan Peterman have a nice hookup near the right sideline to Bub Means working against Kool-Aid McKinstry.
LAGNIAPPE
- A lot more dime looks today. It's the first time we've seen that during training camp.
- Feels like the pressure is on A.T. Perry to show up more in practice, as Allen alluded to in his post-practice presser. The spotlight is absolutely on Mason Tipton right now.
- “That’s why police write speeding tickets,” said wide receivers coach Keith Williams after Shaheed beat Jean-Charles on the deep ball.
- Foster Moreau seems to be one of the hype men on offense. He's consistently bringing the energy to practice on that side of the ball.
- It's fun to watch Andrew Janocko in action. He's really on it with the quarterbacks and actually calls in the plays to them during drills. Klint Kubiak sits in the middle and observes them and coaches on the spot. Their dynamic and intentionality is hard to miss.
- Charlie Smyth started strong with his first few kicks that went right down the middle (extra point, 39, 42), but the second frame saw him miss his last two from 61 yards. The first miss was short to the right and the other was wide left, but was a much better kick. The other makes were from extra point, 44 and 46 yards. He's 16/19 in camp.
- A few issues with the punt returners today fielding from the jug machines. There were several drops while getting them.
- It was a Matt Hayball punting day, and he can really sky a punt. Here's our charted times for him, as they worked from end zone on up: 4.28, 4.91, 5.06, 4.41, 3.97, 5.12, 4.98, 4.80, 4.47, 4.34, 4.54, 4.58, 4.62, 4.47. Cedrick Wilson Jr. had a nice play to down the ball on the final punt, and I highlighted at least five punts from Hayball.
- We also got to see some gunner-jammer work as well as the punt team interior attack/defend. J.T. Gray and Alontae Taylor did a nice job on Bub Means to start. Rezjohn Wright and Jordan Howden had a solid rep against Stanley Morgan Jr. Cedrick Wilson Jr. had a great gunner rep against Shemar Jean-Charles and Johnathan Abram. Will Harris and Kool-Aid McKinstry stonewalled Mason Foster on his gunner attempt. Kevin Austin Jr. had a good one against Lawrence Johnson and Roderic Teamer, and Millard Bradford and Mac McCain did a nice job on Rico Payton. Anfernee Orji was another player to call attention to from his work on the interior.
We'll get one more padded practice before a short break on Thursday, and you can tune into Second And Saints for even more breakdowns from Saints training camp.