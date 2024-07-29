Day 5 Highlights: New Defender Shines Bright in Saints Training Camp
IRVINE -- After the Saints had the day off, they got back to work on Monday in their first padded practice. The nearly two-hour session gave us plenty to discuss, as training camp keeps rolling along from California. Here's all of my notes, observations and more, as the action was plentiful.
Saints Training Camp Recap - Day 5
ATTENDANCE
For starters, the Saints had several transactions from Sunday that shifted a few things. Justin Herron was placed on injured reserve and Mark Evans II got waived. New Orleans added Jesse Davis (No. 65) and Tremayne Anchrum Jr. (No. 79) to replace them on the offensive line.
Marshon Lattimore (hip flexor) and Trajan Jeffcoat (elbow) were not out there, while Zander Horvath was a new absence. Shane Lemieux (ankle) returned to practice, while Kendre Miller (hamstring) and Bryan Bresee (foot) were observers. Nick Saldiveri left towards the end of practice with a calf injury, as he walked gingerly off the field with trainers.
Juwan Johnson is doing more each day it seems, as he was jogging today off to the side in addition to catching some passes after practice. Tanoh Kpassagnon was around again, but just doing his walks around the field with a weighted vest.
MARSHON LATTIMORE: Dennis Allen said he’s not losing a lot of sleep over Lattimore’s injury, but did say it’s concerning. He used missing “a little time” in the presser, for what that's worth. Allen said he hopes he gets his rehab done and is out here sooner rather than later.
CHASE YOUNG: This was the first time we saw Chase Young working in team drills, and he did not disappoint. He only took three reps, but they were noticeable. Young was cleared by the doctors on Aug. 22 and it accelerated his timeline. Allen also said Young ‘got a little too close to the quarterback for him’ on the first play with a bull rush. More on Young's reps later.
STARTING LOOKS AND MORE
New Orleans hasn't had any major changes to their offensive line that we haven't reported, but with Saldiveri going out and being out of action potentially, Lucas Patrick will be at left guard. The second grouping of offensive linemen included Oli Udoh, Nick Saldiveri, Lucas Patrick, Kyle Hergel and Landon Young. Subs with the first team offense in walkthroughs included Jordan Mims, A.T. Perry, Cedrick Wilson Jr. and Equanimeous St. Brown in addition to Patrick and Young.
Defensively, the Saints started in base again but quickly shifted to the nickel. There were no major changes here, but we did see Will Harris in with Tyrann Mathieu for first team reps during team. Kool-Aid McKinstry shifted outside and Alontae Taylor went to the slot in the nickel. Subs during walkthroughs included Jaylan Ford, Shemar Jean-Charles, Roderic Teamer, J.T. Gray, Chase Young, Khristian Boyd and Payton Turner. Kendal Vickers worked alongside Boyd with the second team, and Young got second team reps.
QUARTERBACK PERFORMANCE
This was a Haener over Rattler day, and again we'll see this rotated plenty. All reps were in team today.
- Derek Carr: 5/7 (3/3, 2/4)
- Jake Haener: 2/3 (0/1, 2/2)
- Spencer Rattler: 2/3 (1/2, 1/1)
- Nathan Peterman: 1/1 (0/0, 1/1)
TEAM SERIES ONE
Carr hit all three of his passes to start, but the first two plays were both running plays. Alvin Kamara got an inside run to start that was stopped by Pete Werner, and then Taysom Hill got a toss out to the right that Werner and Johnathan Abram were in a spot to stop, but Kamara got out of bounds. Carr had a nice hookup to Foster Moreau on the third play for an intermediate gain that was followed up by a Kamara pass short left off play action with a Carl Granderson pressure. We got a little waggle action on the next play, where Carr connected with Rashid Shaheed over the middle for a nice gain.
Haener's first rep was a deep pass intended for Mason Tipton. The ball hung up in the air a little and honestly Will Harris would have probably drawn a pass interference call on the play. At least the entire Saints offense seemed to think so. Taysom Hill got an inside zone run on the next play that was stopped by Kendal Vickers and Khristian Boyd, and the final play was a toss right to Jordan Mims, who cut inside and was met by Niko Lalos and Vickers. Anfernee Orji was in the backfield on the play too.
Rattler's lone pass came on the first play off play action, as he tried A.T. Perry deep down the left sideline working against Rezjohn Wright and Roderic Teamer in the area, but it wasn't close. He handed off to James Robinson on the next play for a short gain to the left, primarily due to a Roderic Teamer stick hit. He finished up the drive hitting Jesper Horstead for a short gain on a pretty sweet looking fake toss right.
Nathan Peterman came in for his lone snap, which was a toss right to Jacob Kibodi. Payton Turner and Kool-Aid McKinstry had the stop there.
TEAM SERIES TWO
Carr's final series saw him connect with Adam Prentice in the flats to start, as nothing was there down the field. He tried Taysom Hill on an intermediate route to the left, but Alontae Taylor had strong coverage to negate a completion. On the play, Taliese Fuaga did a really nice job picking up a rushing Will Harris. The next play was a run inside with Jamaal Williams. Nathan Shepherd was there for first contact, but Williams kept going. That's when we had our first scuffle of camp between Taylor and Cedrick Wilson Jr., who Dennis Allen said upon first glance Taylor took exception to the additional blocking. It calmed down rather quickly.
Jake Haener's first rep was overshadowed by Chase Young absolutely obliterating Landon Young rushing from the right side. That's the rep Allen said he got a little too close to the quarterback. Payton Turner got the sack on the play, but it was allowed to play out and Haener had a nice connection to Dallin Holker down the left sideline for an intermediate gain. The next snap didn't happen due to a re-huddle, but when it did play out that's the other big play to Mason Tipton. Haener found him deep down the left side for a 29-yard pickup, as Tipton beat Rezjohn Wright. The final play was a middle run with James Robinson that was stopped by Khaleke Hudson
Rattler didn't attempt a pass until his third rep, and things didn't start too well after he had a keeper up the middle from shotgun. Monty Rice was there for pressure and would-be sack. Jacob Kibodi had an excellent run on the next play where he went from going inside to bouncing out to the outside left to completely make Isaiah Foskey miss. Rattler's lone pass was a hookup on the right sideline to Jermaine Jackson who got popped by Mac McCain and Isaiah Stalbird ended up recovering a fumble.
Peterman's final rep was a short hookup to Stanley Morgan Jr. near the left sideline, and this was the final play of team and Chase Young was in. Young also had another rep where he worked one of the newly acquired linemen Jesse Davis.
1-ON-1 RESULTS
Changing this format up a little on how I recap. Here's the totals of each player that participated and I'll note any big plays from them.
RECEIVERS
Total: 13/24 (54.2% Win Rate)
- Cedrick Wilson Jr. - 1/2
- Chris Olave - 3/3, Won a comeback route against Paulson Adebo to start and the a middle in route against Adebo later. Both were Carr throws. His final win was on a slant against Rezjohn Wright from a Peterman pass.
- Jermaine Jackson - 1/2, Nice back shoulder hookup from Peterman working against Ugo Amadi.
- Mason Tipton - 2/2, Arguably had the play of the day, getting a touchdown deep left working against Rico Payton on a Spencer Rattler pass. His other catch was on a comeback with Alontae Taylor in coverage via a Haener pass.
- Bub Means - 0/3, Pass breakup from Shemar Jean-Charles on the first Carr pass and then overthrow on his other rep against Jean-Charles from Rattler. His final rep was a drop on a slant over the middle from Haener.
- Rashid Shaheed - 2/3, The lone miss was a deep left throw towards the end zone working against Kool-Aid McKinstry via Rattler. Shaheed later won a rep against McKinstry on a slant from Haener.
- Kevin Austin Jr. - 2/3 - The other highlight on 1's was this hookup from Haener to Austin Jr. working against Johnathan Abram that went for a touchdown deep right.
- Stanley Morgan Jr. - 1/2
- A.T. Perry - 2/4
DEFENDERS
Total: 9/24 (37.5% Win Rate)
This is tracked based on the win rate, so success on whether or not they allowed a completion or not. They received a tally if a receiver didn't get a catch for any reason.
- Paulson Adebo - 0/3, Adebo got beat on a comeback (Olave), middle in (Olave) and back shoulder hookup to A.T. Perry from Haener.
- Alontae Taylor - 1/3
- Kool-Aid McKinstry - 2/3, McKinstry's other rep that he succeeded on was a slant to Cedrick Wilson Jr. that was dropped.
- Ugo Amadi - 0/3
- Jordan Howden - 1/1, Solid rep here for Howden, who broke up a Peterman slant pass to A.T. Perry going right to left.
- Johnathan Abram - 0/1
- Rezjohn Wright - 1/3, Nice pass breakup on a deep right Rattler pass in the end zone to A.T. Perry.
- Rico Payton - 1/2
- Mac McCain - 2/3
- Shemar Jean-Charles - 1/2, Had a pass breakup on a Bub Means slant pass from Carr.
LAGNIAPPE
- Blake Grupe missed his first kicks of training camp, as he is now 21/23. He missed the final two on the day, both from 56 yards. The first was short to the right and the other was wide right. His makes were from extra point, 39, 42, 33, 34 and 42. It's an observation, but Matt Hayball was the holder on the second set of kicks.
- Allen said Mason Tipton reminds him of Chris Harris Jr. in regard to how he performed at camp as a UDFA during his time with the Broncos. He mentioned that he's someone no one knew at the time and kept making plays.
- SI's Albert Breer was out at practice on Saturday, and one interesting note from his column that he wrote was that Alvin Kamara has an offer on the table. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport was also in attendance that day and SiriusXM. Jane Slater was here on Monday.
- Team owner Gayle Benson was out at practice this morning.
- Honed in on the offense today during drills. The quarterbacks would run from shotgun and handoff while immediately getting a tossed ball from Andrew Janocko and had to position themselves to make a throw. They later did this while doing a play action roll out and having to throw on the run.
- Derrick Foster and the running back group were working on wheel routes, running with resistance bands and then also did an interesting drill where he had a helmet on a stick and it would simulate a low tackle by the defender. The back was stiff arming and pushing the helmet down. Rick Dennison worked exclusively with Adam Prentice.
- The offensive tackles and tight ends were working on being in sync with their blocking. Trevor Penning looked comfortable. He said the same after practice, more than previous years and even from the spring. John Benton worked with the offensive tackles and Jahri Evans with the interior.
- Derek Carr was coaching up and giving some attaboy's to some of the wide receivers as they were running their routes.
- Lou Hedley handled punting duties and here were his times: 4.60, 4.43, 4.70, 4.84, 3.93, 4.48, 4.34, 4.56, 4.59, 4.66, 4.60, 4.69, 4.58. Hedley hit some good balls today and got some praise from Darren Rizzi.
- This is not an exhaustive list, but gunners and jammers working today were Mac McCain, Jordan Mims, Cedrick Wilson Jr., Equanimeous St. Brown, Rico Payton, Kool-Aid McKinstry, Shemar Jean-Charles, Jordan Howden, Roderic Teamer, Rezjohn WRight, Stanley Morgan Jr., Bub Means and J.T. Gray.
- The kickoff team worked on the inside middle lane with two defenders and attackers. They would transition direction to turn upfield after staying with them.
The Saints will have a couple more practices before a day off on Thursday and then be back at it for Friday. Tune in to our live Second And Saints show this evening to get a breakdown of all the camp happenings and even more details.