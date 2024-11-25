Saints' Tyrann Mathieu Nominated for Prestigious NFL Award
The NFL announced the 32 nominees for the annual Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, and Tyrann Mathieu is the Saints' nominee for the prestigious award. Erik McCoy was last year's nominee from New Orleans.
This award, which was created in 2014, recognizes individuals around the NFL who exemplify outstanding sportsmanship. From this point, a panel of four former players (Warrick Dunn, Larry Fitzgerald, Curtis Martin and Leonard Wheeler) will select eight finalists from each conference. If Mathieu makes the cut, they'll be listed on the Pro Bowl ballot when players vote in December.
Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award Winners
- 2023 - Bobby Wagner, Seahawks
- 2022 - Calais Campbell, Ravens
- 2021 - Matthew Slater, Patriots
- 2020 - Teddy Bridgewater, Panthers
- 2019 - Adrian Peterson, Washington Football Team
- 2018 - Drew Brees, Saints
- 2017 - Luke Kuechly, Panthers
- 2016 - Frank Gore, Colts
- 2015 - Charles Woodson, Raiders
- 2014 - Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals
"Sportsmanship is at the very the core of the game, the foundation of our values that are shared across all levels of the sport,” said Troy Vincent, NFL executive vice president of football operations. “These Rooney Sportsmanship Award nominees demonstrate to the world how the game is played with respect and integrity at the highest level of competition." The award is presented each year to an NFL player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents and integrity in competition.