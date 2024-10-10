Saints Uniforms Voted Best In NFL By Fans
Since 1967, when the New Orleans Saints wore the black and old gold uniforms with the black fleur de lis logo on gold helmets, they have been the most unique in the National Football League.
FOX Sports NFL announced on Wednesday that after eleven polls and 110,000 votes, the NFL's Best Uniform determined by NFLonFOX fans is the New Orleans Saints. Fans chose the Saints over the Los Angeles Chargers in the Championship round.
New Orleans' uniforms received "45% of the vote in the divisional round by defeating the second-place Atlanta Falcons."
Since 2002, the club has worn ten variations of uniforms.
- White Jersey + Gold Pants + Gold Helmets
- White Jersey + White Pants + Gold Helmets
- White Jersey + Black Pants + Gold Helmets
- Black Jersey + Gold Pants + Gold Helmets
- Black Jersey + Black Pants + Gold Helmets
- Black Jersey + White Pants + Gold Helmets
- Color Rush Edition: Fauxback White Jersey +White Pants + Black Helmets
- Color Rush Edition: Fauxback White Jersey + White Pants + Gold Helmets
- Throwback Black Jersey + Gold Pants + Gold Helmets
- Gold Jersey + Black Pants + Gold Helmets (once in 2002)
Some fans have been clamoring for New Orleans to wear more of the Black Jersey + Gold Pants throwback and don the Gold Jersey + Black Pants again.
New Orleans finally gave their fans a black helmet with the Color Rush unis; another black helmet is either a matte finish or gold fleur de lis, which would be a great addition to the rotation. The old black pants with the gold and white striped piping would also be nice.
Under Dennis Allen, the team's preference for the Black/Black and White/White has been interesting choices. Still, my favorite will always be the Black/Gold throwbacks. What's your favorite?