Saints vs. Giants: Exclusive Expert Breakdown Of Week 14 Matchup
The 4-8 New Orleans Saints travel to face the 2-10 New York Giants this Sunday. It's been a disappointing year for both teams. The Giants are tied for the worst record in the league and have moved on (released) starting quarterback Daniel Jones. New Orleans would own a top-10 draft choice if the season ended today and last month fired coach Dennis Allen.
This is the first trip the Saints have taken to New York to face the Giants since the 2018 season, a 33-18 New Orleans win. These teams last faced in the Superdome last year, resulting in a 24-6 Saints victory.
Bob Rose of the Saints News Network, Bayou Blitz Podcast, and Patricia Traina, Giants on SI writer and editor of Insidefootball.com, exchanged questions regarding each team and Sunday's game.
Below are Patricia Traina's analysis of the Giants:
1. Malik Nabors was a great pick. But, did the Giants give strong consideration to drafting a quarterback with Michael Penix, Bo Nix, and J.J. McCarthy still on the board?
''No, and I wish they had. We learned from Hard Knocks that if Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels were gone by the time the Giants were on the clock, they’d pivot to Nabers with the hope that giving Daniel Jones a No. 1 receiver would help the offense.
Nabers has been good, but he’s also cooled own in his production since returning from a two-game absence due to a concussion. Meanwhile the Giants, who didn’t even roll the dice on a quarterback later in the draft, now have to figure out what they’re going to do. The situation is a mess.''
2. Is it a forgone conclusion that the Giants will move on from Brian Daboll after the year, or is there a good possibility he gets another chance?
''I wouldn’t say it’s a forgone conclusion that Daboll is fired, but I will say that I don’t think he’s on as solid ground as general manager Joe Schoen seems to be. I think Daboll is going to have to bring a very strong case to ownership to keep his job. And I’m not sure that he has one.
''He didn’t get Jones back to his 2022 self, he was the one who hired defensive coordinator Shane Bowen, whose system doesn’t fit the personnel, and he took over an offense that has struggled worse than when Mike Kafka was calling the plays. Those are three huge strikes against him and why I don’t think he’s definitely returning.''
3. As far as the immediate future (2025 and beyond), is there more confidence in the pieces on offense or defense?
''I think it's mixed. The offense can use more help on the OL, but I think they have some good young faces at running back, receiver, and tight end. Get a quarterback in here, and I think that unit will take a step forward. As for the defense, as I said above, I don’t think Shane Bowen’s philosophies are a fit for the personnel this team has.
I go back to when Daboll had to replace Wink Martindale, how it was a long and exhaustive search. Boen might very well be a good coordinator, but again, the personnel and scheme, in my opinion aren’t a match. And I think if they address that issue, if they can, and they address defensive line and cornerback, then that defense should be better.''
4. What has been the biggest surprise on offense and defense for the Giants in 2024?
''On offense, I think I’d go with the fact that Jalin Hyatt, whom the Giants traded up to get last year, isn’t playing nearly as much as he did as a rookie. I really thought by now he’d be seeing more action, but Darius Slayton remains the better receiver.
On defense, I'd say linebacker Micah McFadden has been pleasant surprise. Last year he led the defense in missed tackles, but he’s cleaned up so much of his deficiencies that I don’t think there’s any more question as to whether h’s a legitimate starting inside linebacker in this league.''
5. What are the keys for a Giants win on both sides of the ball against New Orleans on Sunday?
''Offensively, they have to stop shooting themselves in the foot. This team is not good enough to overcome turnovers and drive killing penalties, yet it has no problem racking them up.
Defensively, they can’t miss tackles. I’m really concerned about the run defense, which hasn’t been very good. Dexter Lawrence is done for the year, and it looks like Bobby Okereke won’t be able to play. I fear Alvin Karama is going to have a field day against the Giants.''