Saints News Network

Saints Vs. Packers: Must-Know Facts And Insight For Week 16 At Lambeau Field

The New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers game notes ahead of the Week 16 showdown.

Kyle T. Mosley

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) is sacked by New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor (1) in the second quarter during their football game Sunday, September 24, 2023, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) is sacked by New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor (1) in the second quarter during their football game Sunday, September 24, 2023, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. / Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Last season's game between the New Orleans Saints (5-9) and Green Bay Packers (10-4) was a close battle as Jordan Love rallied his team for the 18-17 victory at home. The Packers lead the all-time series, 18-10 over the Saints.

Here is a snapshot of the previous five matchups where the Saints have a 3-2 advantage since 2014.

  1. September 24, 2023: Packers won 18-17 (at Green Bay)
  2. September 12, 2021: Saints won 38-3 (at New Orleans)
  3. September 27, 2020: Packers won 37-30 (at New Orleans)
  4. October 22, 2017: Saints won 26-17 (at Green Bay)
  5. October 26, 2014: Saints won 44-23 (at New Orleans)

Last year's contest was pivotal for the New Orleans Saints. They started 2-0 and with a 17-0 lead, it appeared the team would go 3-0. However, Derek Carr suffered an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder in the third quarter against the Packers.

New Orleans would lose five of the next eight games.

OTHER NOTES

  • Green Bay tight end Luke Musgrave (ankle) returns to the Packers lineup after being out since Week 4.  
  • It is the second MNF meeting between the Packers and the Saints (2008 at New Orleans) and the first at Lambeau. The 2008 meeting yielded a 51-29 victory for the Saints. Drew Brees completed 20/26 for 323 yards, and four touchdowns. Rodgers was intercepted three times by the Saints defense.
  • The Packers have won 18 of 28 regular-season matchups (.643) against the Saints.
  • Green Bay is 11-3 (.786) at home against New Orleans with a point differential of plus-127 (9.1 ppg).
Spencer Rattler
Dec 15, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (18) scrambles against Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne (94) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

THE COACHES

  • Tonight is Darren Rizzi's first MNF game as a head coach.
  • Under Head Coach Matt LaFleur, the Packers are 5-2 on MNF, a .714 winning percentage that ranks No. 6 in the NFL since 2019.

STARTING QUARTERBACKS

  • Spencer Rattler - New Orleans Saints
  • Jordan Love - Green Bay Packers
Demario Davis vs. Jordan Love
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) is pressured by New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) during the first quarter of their game Sunday, September 24, 2023 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. / Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

LAST MEETING

Green Bay Packers 18, Saints 7; September 24, 2023 @ Lambeau Field Green Bay, Wisc.

  • The Packers won after trailing 17-0 in the fourth quarter.                                                     
  • The Packers completed the comeback with an eight-yard touchdown connection between second-year QB Jordan Love and WR Romeo Doubs to spoil what would have been a 3-0 start for New Orleans.
  • Saints QB Jameis Winston, who entered the game for an injured Derek Carr early in the third quarter, advanced the Saints to the Green Bay 28-yard line with 1:10 remaining, but a 46-yard field goal attempt by K Blake Grupe went wide right.    
  • New Orleans led 17-0 at halftime, with Carr having completed 11-of-16 passes for 96 yards with an eight-yard touchdown to TE Jimmy Graham and a 105.2 passer rating.
  • The Packers DE Rashan Gary sacked Derek Carr, and the quarterback suffered a shoulder injury, forcing him to leave the contest.  
  • Winston came in to replace Carr and was 10-of-16 for 101 yards.  
  • New Orleans was also powered in the first half by a 76-yard punt return for a touchdown by All-Pro Rashid Shaheed.        
  • LB Pete Werner led the Saints with 11 tackles (seven solo).        

Series Facts

  • Saints' Largest Margin of Victory: 35 points, Saints won 38-3 on 9/12/21 at TIAA Bank Field
  • Packers' Largest Margin of Victory: 49 points, Packers won 52-3 on 10/9/05 at Lambeau Field
  • Current Series Streak: Packers have won the last game, 9/24/23
  • Saints' Longest Win Streak: (Tie) Two games, 10/23/14 -11/12/17, 9/17/06 - 11/24/08, 9/14/86 - 12/27/87
  • Packers' Longest Win Streak: Seven games, 11/7/76- 11/17/85 Most Points by
  • Saints in a Game: 51 points, Saints won 51-29 on 11/24/08 at Superdome
  • Most Points by Packers in a Game: 52 points, Packers won 52-3 on 10/9/05 at Lambeau Field
  • Most Combined Points (Both Teams): 80 points, Saints won 51-29 on 11/24/08 at Superdome  
  • Fewest Points by Saints in a Game: Three points, Packers won 52-3 on 10/9/05 at Lambeau Field
  • Fewest Points by Packers in a Game: 3 points, Saints won 38-3 on 9/12/21 at TIAA Bank Field
  • Fewest Combined Points (Both Teams): 34 points, Saints won 24-10 on 9/14/86 at Superdome

Monday night's weather forecast: A low of 24° F with light snow expected to fall by gametime.

HBCU LEGENDS PODCAST WITH KYLE T. MOSLEY

Published |Modified
Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

Home/News