Saints Vs. Packers: Must-Know Facts And Insight For Week 16 At Lambeau Field
Last season's game between the New Orleans Saints (5-9) and Green Bay Packers (10-4) was a close battle as Jordan Love rallied his team for the 18-17 victory at home. The Packers lead the all-time series, 18-10 over the Saints.
Here is a snapshot of the previous five matchups where the Saints have a 3-2 advantage since 2014.
- September 24, 2023: Packers won 18-17 (at Green Bay)
- September 12, 2021: Saints won 38-3 (at New Orleans)
- September 27, 2020: Packers won 37-30 (at New Orleans)
- October 22, 2017: Saints won 26-17 (at Green Bay)
- October 26, 2014: Saints won 44-23 (at New Orleans)
Last year's contest was pivotal for the New Orleans Saints. They started 2-0 and with a 17-0 lead, it appeared the team would go 3-0. However, Derek Carr suffered an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder in the third quarter against the Packers.
New Orleans would lose five of the next eight games.
OTHER NOTES
- Green Bay tight end Luke Musgrave (ankle) returns to the Packers lineup after being out since Week 4.
- It is the second MNF meeting between the Packers and the Saints (2008 at New Orleans) and the first at Lambeau. The 2008 meeting yielded a 51-29 victory for the Saints. Drew Brees completed 20/26 for 323 yards, and four touchdowns. Rodgers was intercepted three times by the Saints defense.
- The Packers have won 18 of 28 regular-season matchups (.643) against the Saints.
- Green Bay is 11-3 (.786) at home against New Orleans with a point differential of plus-127 (9.1 ppg).
THE COACHES
- Tonight is Darren Rizzi's first MNF game as a head coach.
- Under Head Coach Matt LaFleur, the Packers are 5-2 on MNF, a .714 winning percentage that ranks No. 6 in the NFL since 2019.
STARTING QUARTERBACKS
- Spencer Rattler - New Orleans Saints
- Jordan Love - Green Bay Packers
LAST MEETING
Green Bay Packers 18, Saints 7; September 24, 2023 @ Lambeau Field Green Bay, Wisc.
- The Packers won after trailing 17-0 in the fourth quarter.
- The Packers completed the comeback with an eight-yard touchdown connection between second-year QB Jordan Love and WR Romeo Doubs to spoil what would have been a 3-0 start for New Orleans.
- Saints QB Jameis Winston, who entered the game for an injured Derek Carr early in the third quarter, advanced the Saints to the Green Bay 28-yard line with 1:10 remaining, but a 46-yard field goal attempt by K Blake Grupe went wide right.
- New Orleans led 17-0 at halftime, with Carr having completed 11-of-16 passes for 96 yards with an eight-yard touchdown to TE Jimmy Graham and a 105.2 passer rating.
- The Packers DE Rashan Gary sacked Derek Carr, and the quarterback suffered a shoulder injury, forcing him to leave the contest.
- Winston came in to replace Carr and was 10-of-16 for 101 yards.
- New Orleans was also powered in the first half by a 76-yard punt return for a touchdown by All-Pro Rashid Shaheed.
- LB Pete Werner led the Saints with 11 tackles (seven solo).
Series Facts
- Saints' Largest Margin of Victory: 35 points, Saints won 38-3 on 9/12/21 at TIAA Bank Field
- Packers' Largest Margin of Victory: 49 points, Packers won 52-3 on 10/9/05 at Lambeau Field
- Current Series Streak: Packers have won the last game, 9/24/23
- Saints' Longest Win Streak: (Tie) Two games, 10/23/14 -11/12/17, 9/17/06 - 11/24/08, 9/14/86 - 12/27/87
- Packers' Longest Win Streak: Seven games, 11/7/76- 11/17/85 Most Points by
- Saints in a Game: 51 points, Saints won 51-29 on 11/24/08 at Superdome
- Most Points by Packers in a Game: 52 points, Packers won 52-3 on 10/9/05 at Lambeau Field
- Most Combined Points (Both Teams): 80 points, Saints won 51-29 on 11/24/08 at Superdome
- Fewest Points by Saints in a Game: Three points, Packers won 52-3 on 10/9/05 at Lambeau Field
- Fewest Points by Packers in a Game: 3 points, Saints won 38-3 on 9/12/21 at TIAA Bank Field
- Fewest Combined Points (Both Teams): 34 points, Saints won 24-10 on 9/14/86 at Superdome
Monday night's weather forecast: A low of 24° F with light snow expected to fall by gametime.