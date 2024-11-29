Saints vs. Rams: Estimated Thanksgiving Injury Report For Week 13 Clash
Week 13 of NFL action includes the New Orleans Saints taking on the Los Angeles Rams. The week kicked off with a Thanksgiving triple-header of the Detroit Lions-Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys-New York Giants, and Green Bay Packers-Miami Dolphins. Black Friday will give us a Kansas City Chiefs-Las Vegas Raiders matchup.
New Orleans, 4-7, is coming off a bye after winning two straight under interim head coach Darren Rizzi. The Rams are 5-6 after last week's loss to Philadelphia, their second defeat in three games.
Neither the Saints or Rams held practice on Thanksgiving day. However, each team released an unofficial injury report. Both reports were largely based on practice participation from earlier in the week.
Thursday Rams Injury Report (estimated)
Did Not Practice (Wed.)
• Alaric Jackson, LT (foot)
Limited Practice (Wed.)
• Tyler Higbee, TE (knee)
Full Practice (Wed.)
• Rob Havenstein, RT (ankle)
• KT Leveston, OL (ankle)
• Charles Woods, CB (ankle)
While not nearly as beaten up as New Orleans, the Rams offensive line has dealt with injuries all season. Center Jonah Jackson and LG Steve Avila both missed a chunk of time, with each tackle spot also being affected.
Havenstein has missed three games but looks like he'll suit up against the Saints. Alaric Jackson is one of four players to get snaps on the left side because of injury issues. Jackson has started the last nine Rams games, but his status for Sunday looks in doubt.
Thursday Saints Injury Report (estimated)
Would Not Have Practiced
• Erik McCoy (groin)
• Lucas Patrick (ankle)
Listed for Limited Duty
• Foster Moreau (shoulder)
• Jamaal Williams (groin)
This report is essentially duplicated from what John Hendrix of the Saints News Network reported from Wednesday's practice session. McCoy returned to the lineup two weeks ago after missing seven games with a groin injury. He reaggravated it in a win over Cleveland, but some reports indicated that he was held out under precaution.
Patrick, the starting left guard, has missed the team's last two contests. It was assumed that both McCoy and Patrick would be back after the bye, giving the Saints their original starting offensive line for the first time since the third play of Week 3. Williams has missed the last three games, leaving backfield duties to Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill.
John Hendrix reported that linebacker Pete Werner (hand) and defensive lineman Tanoh Kpassagnon (achilles) had full practice participation on Wednesday.
Kpassagnon has been on the Physically Unable to Perform list (PUP) all year after injuring his Achilles this offseason. The Saints opened the 21-day practice window for him to return earlier this week.