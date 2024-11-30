Saints vs. Rams: How The New Orleans Defense Shapes Up Against The Los Angeles Attack
The 4-7 New Orleans Saints host the 5-6 Los Angeles Rams as part of the later slate of Sunday's matchups. Since Darren Rizzi replaced a fired Dennis Allen, the Saints have won two games going into last week's bye. Los Angeles lost last week at home against the Eagles, their third defeat in three weeks.
Coming into this season, most expected New Orleans to have one of the league's best defensive units. Reality has brought the opposite.
The Saints have been torched almost weekly, often by the NFL's inferior offenses. While injuries are a viable excuse for some of their offensive struggles, the defense remained comparatively healthy up until recent weeks.
New Orleans now faces one of the league's more diverse offenses. Rams coach Sean McVay's squad isn't having their best campaign. However, it's a unit that is still capable of beating opponents in several different ways.
Here's how the New Orleans defense matches up against the Los Angeles offense in a vital matchup for each team.
Saints Defense
Points = 20th (26.3/game)
Total Yards = 31st (390.8)
Passing = 30th (256.7)
• 25 sacks
• 12 interceptions
Rushing = 24th (134.2)
Rushing Average = 31st (5.1)
Third Downs = 14th
Red Zone % = 6th
Putrid tackling (effort and fundamentals), untimely penalties, an invisible pass rush, and coverage breakdowns have been the norm for the New Orleans defense through the first 11 games.
Fourth quarter collapses that resulted in losses to Philadelphia, Atlanta, and Carolina could have put a much different perspective on the season so far. Giving up 460 total yards to a Kansas City team without their top two wideouts and running backs, the Chiefs highest yardage output in 17 outings. Allowing 225 yards rushing to a Denver squad that's one of the worst in the NFL at running the football.
Perhaps the most embarrassing was a thrashing by the Buccaneers inside the Superdome. The Saints gave up an astounding 51 points, 594 total yards, and 277 on the ground that were Buccaneer franchise records. Tampa Bay RB Sean Tucker had 192 yards from scrimmage, including 136 on the ground.
New Orleans has a defensive line dripping with talent, but one that has underachieved most of the season. Ends Carl Granderson and Chase Young have combined for 23 QB hits but only eight sacks and 13 tackles for loss. They must do a better job at finishing, though future Hall of Famer Cam Jordan has come on strong lately.
At tackle, second-year Bryan Bresee leads the team with 5.5 sacks. However, his five tackles for loss is indicative of a tendency to disappear for stretches. Neither Nathan Shepherd or Khalen Saunders have made difference making plays for the unit.
Linebackers Demario Davis and Pete Werner have continued strong play, but would benefit from more consistent play up front. Davis leads the team with 79 stops but he and Werner have combined for just four stops for a loss. Davis is also a force as a pass rusher and in coverage, areas where Werner is limited.
Cornerback Alontae Taylor is having an outstanding year for another talented unit that has underachieved. Taylor has four sacks and seven tackles for loss among his team-high 47 solo stops while breaking up 12 passes and allowing 66% completion percentage in coverage.
Rookie CB Kool-Aid McKinstry has had moments to show why the Saints selected him in the second round. Rico Payton, Shemar Jean-Charles, and slot Ugo Amadi are a drop-off from the injured Paulson Adebo and traded Marshon Lattimore. However, both have had some nice moments with increased playing time.
Safety has been a vulnerable spot for New Orleans, especially as open field tacklers. Will Harris has given a boost to the entire defense for the last two games after a four-week injury absence. Veteran Tyrann Mathieu (3 interceptions, 1 forced fumble) is still a playmaker against the pass but has been a microcosm of the team's tackling issues.
Rams Offense
Points = 20th (21.2/game)
Total Yards = 17th (331.8)
Passing = 9th (236.7)
Rushing = 26th (95.1)
Rushing Average = 29th (3.9)
Third Downs = 31st
Red Zone % = 25th
Surprisingly, Los Angeles has been held to 20 points or fewer in seven of their eleven outings, going 1-6 in those contests. Early season injuries to wideouts Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua didn't help, but this team has had issues on third downs and in the red zone all year long.
At 36, Matthew Stafford is still an extremely productive quarterback with a terrific arm. Stafford is a bit streaky, throwing 7 interceptions with a 66.5% completion percentage, but is among the best passers in the game when hot. He hasn't had a 300-yard game since opening day but has three outings of over 290 yards in the last four games.
Los Angeles must do a better job at protecting Stafford up front. He's not very mobile and this offense calls for a lot of longer developing crossing routes. Opponents have recorded 26 sacks against the Rams with several other punishing hits delivered on the quarterback.
Inconsistent blocking has also affected the running game. Kyren Williams is an underrated back with excellent power and a good burst. After nearly 1,200 rushing yards last year, Williams has 822 yards on the ground with nine scores this year while averaging four yards per carry. With 25 catches for 136 yards and two more scores, he's also proven to be a reliable check-down option as a receiver.
Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua are the two most productive wideouts in the NFL. Despite missing four games and most of a fifth, Kupp has 55 catches for 548 yards and five touchdowns. Nacua, who's missed five games, has 37 receptions for 490 yards but just one score.
The Rams showcased strong receiving depth when Nacua and Kupp were out. DeMarcus Robinson has 26 receptions for 384 yards and a team-best six touchdowns. Diminutive big-play threat Tutu Atwell has caught 30 passes for 423 yards. Even big-bodied WR Tyler Johnson has pulled in 22 balls for 256 yards.
The Los Angeles wideouts may be asked to do even more against the Saints. Veteran TE Tyler Higbee is out with injury. However, don't overlook TE Colby Parkinson, who's earned Stafford's trust with 25 receptions for 243 yards and a touchdown.
What to Watch
When these teams played last year in Los Angeles, the Rams rolled up 458 yards and 30 points with ease in a little over three quarters. Stafford threw for 328 yards, Nacua caught nine balls for 164, Williams rushed for 104, while Kupp and Robinson combined for 12 catches and 134 yards.
That was a far better New Orleans defense than now. The Saints also had slightly more firepower on offense on that team to possibly hang in a shootout. If New Orleans can't get some early defensive stops, this game could get out of hand quickly.
Firstly, the Saints must create disruption and finish plays at the line of scrimmage and in the backfield. They cannot let Kyren Williams get to the second level with the ease he did against them last year. It's also imperative that the Saints pressure Stafford. If not for sacks, then certainly to make him rush throws and not let routes develop down the field.
Secondly, New Orleans must challenge Ram receivers and hold up better in coverage than they have most of the year. If Stafford and his receivers get into a rhythm, this will get ugly for the Saints.
These are all things that New Orleans has failed to do consistently all year. Yet, their slim chances to climb back into the NFC playoff chase depends on just that.