Saints Wide Receiver Joins Week 1 Injury List—Find Out Why

The Saints wide receiver room doesn't exactly need this news.

Aug 10, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver A.T. Perry (17) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Saints are one day closer to taking on the Panthers, and the second injury report of Week 1 is out for them. One new face was added for New Orleans, as Thursday's list looks similar to Wednesday. Here's the rundown.

Week 1 Saints Injury Report - Thursday

Dallin Holker may not play in Week 1 for the Saints.
Aug 10, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Dallin Holker (85) runs against Arizona Cardinals safety Verone McKinley III (35) during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

DID NOT PRACTICE

  • Khalen Saunders (calf)
  • D'Marco Jackson (calf)
  • Dallin Holker (ankle)
  • Jaylan Ford (hamstring)
  • A.T. Perry (hand)

LIMITED

  • Willie Gay Jr. (back)
  • Marshon Lattimore (hip)
  • Nick Saldiveri (calf)

FULL

  • Pete Werner (shoulder)

Perry, Saunders and Jackson were among those who were not spotted during the open portion of practice Thursday. Dallin Holker was once again an observer, which could signal that he won't be available for the season opener. Jaylan Ford was working off to the side again. We'll get one final injury report ahead of Sunday, but we don't anticipate much changing for players like Saunders, Jackson and Ford.

