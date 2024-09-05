Saints Wide Receiver Joins Week 1 Injury List—Find Out Why
The Saints wide receiver room doesn't exactly need this news.
The Saints are one day closer to taking on the Panthers, and the second injury report of Week 1 is out for them. One new face was added for New Orleans, as Thursday's list looks similar to Wednesday. Here's the rundown.
Week 1 Saints Injury Report - Thursday
DID NOT PRACTICE
- Khalen Saunders (calf)
- D'Marco Jackson (calf)
- Dallin Holker (ankle)
- Jaylan Ford (hamstring)
- A.T. Perry (hand)
LIMITED
- Willie Gay Jr. (back)
- Marshon Lattimore (hip)
- Nick Saldiveri (calf)
FULL
- Pete Werner (shoulder)
Perry, Saunders and Jackson were among those who were not spotted during the open portion of practice Thursday. Dallin Holker was once again an observer, which could signal that he won't be available for the season opener. Jaylan Ford was working off to the side again. We'll get one final injury report ahead of Sunday, but we don't anticipate much changing for players like Saunders, Jackson and Ford.
