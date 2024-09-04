Find Out Which Saints Stars Are Battling Injuries For Week 1
The regular season is really upon us now, as the first injury report of 2024 is out for the Saints. Eight total players were listed for Wednesday's list, which brings few surprises to the table.
Week 1 Saints Injury Report - Wednesday
DID NOT PRACTICE
- Khalen Saunders (calf)
- D'Marco Jackson (calf)
- Dallin Holker (ankle)
- Jaylan Ford (hamstring)
LIMITED
- Willie Gay Jr. (back)
- Marshon Lattimore (hip)
- Nick Saldiveri (calf)
FULL
- Pete Werner (shoulder)
Saunders and Jackson were among those not spotted during the open portion of Saints practice on Wednesday. Jaylan Ford was working off to the side, while Dallin Holker and Kendre Miller were observers.
While we shouldn't read too much into it, Jake Haener was backing up Derek Carr, but it was the exact opposite at the bonus practice on Monday. It's encouraging that Willie Gay Jr. was out there, as Dennis Allen said on Monday that he was not at practice and dealing with an injury, but would not disclose what the nature of it was. Will Harris was alongside Tyrann Mathieu from what we saw.
We'll get two more injury reports for the week, with the final one carrying injury designations.