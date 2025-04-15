Saints Would Steal $72 Million Superstar From Dolphins In Massive Trade Idea
The New Orleans Saints have made strides in the right direction over the last year or so, but their roster is still rather weak, specifically at cornerback. The Saints traded away Marshon Lattimore last season and opted to let Paulson Adebo walk in free agency this offseason.
Now, they need to turn the either the NFL Draft, trade block, or both in order to land a star defensive back. Luckily for New Orleans, the ideal option reportedly just landed on the trade block.
NFL insider Ian Rapoport recently reported that the Miami Dolphins and superstar cornerback Jalen Ramsey are mutually set to explore trade options for the star.
"The Dolphins and seven-time Pro Bowl CB Jalen Ramsey are mutually set to explore trade options and it wouldn’t be a surprise if he played elsewhere in 2025," Rapoport wrote in a post to Twitter/X. "While there is no firm deadline on a possible trade, with the NFL Draft 9 days away, completing a trade prior to the draft would make sense — if only so Miami can use the pick or picks they would acquire for Ramsey."
The Saints worked hard to fix their cap situation this offseason and acquiring Ramsey would take a step in the wrong direction on that front, but he's a superstar cornerback with the ability to shut down some of the game's best pass catchers.
The Saints need a No. 1 cornerback heading into next season and it likely wouldn't cost a huge haul of draft picks to steal Ramsey from the Dolphins. If he's as affordable as many expect him to be, it would be foolish for the Saints to not throw their name in the hat to land hi,.
