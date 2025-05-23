Saints Writer Identifies Glaring Weakness, Team Need
The New Orleans Saints have faced a lot of issues this offseason. The biggest issue facing the team was the quarterback position, notably Derek Carr's injury and eventual retirement.
Carr's shocking retirement decision left the Saints with a very depleted quarterback room.
Luckily, the Saints opted to target a quarterback in the NFL Draft and landed Louisville's Tyler Shough in the second round a few weeks before Carr opted to retire. But their quarterback room is still quite a glaring weak point.
Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine recently listed the quarterback position as the Saints' biggest team need, despite New Orleans' decision to select Shough in the second round.
"After years of resisting and kicking the salary cap can down the road, it finally feels like the Saints are rebuilding," Ballentine wrote. "That's not a bad thing. Derek Carr's surprise retirement opens the door for the Saints to give Tyler Shough a shot as their starter. The quarterback is a unique prospect after a seven-year collegiate career, but he has an interesting skill set that is worth exploring."
Despite adding Shough, the Saints have the worst quarterback room in football and it doesn't seem particularly close.
New Orleans reportedly isn't interested in trying to sign veteran Aaron Rodgers, so it might be left to go after veteran Carson Wentz. If the Saints don't go after a veteran like Wentz, they'll be left with a very young and inexperienced unit.
It's unlikely Shough is ready to be a starting quarterback in the NFL, but head coach Kellen Moore might have no other choice but to start him this season.
