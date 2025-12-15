Tyler Shough Matches Derek Carr After Just 6 Saints Starts

There is tangible excitement around the New Orleans Saints right now.

What a difference a few weeks make, huh? New Orleans was 1-7 to kick off the season before the Saints turned the reins over to rookie Tyler Shough as the team's starting quarterback. Before the switch, New Orleans was on pace to be in the mix for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and the big question out there was should the team use a first-round pick to select another quarterback?

Now, in hindsight, the question was a bit odd. It came before Shough even got his first start with the team. Six games later, the team should have its answer. The rookie looks like the real deal and arguably should be built around into the future. Shough is 26 years old and has led the Saints to a 3-3 record as the starter with two wins over the Carolina Panthers and one over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

One intriguing stat that Jeff Duncan of The Times-Picayune/NOLA.com pointed out on X is that Shough already has as many wins against opponents with a .500 or better record as Derek Carr did with the franchise.

Dec 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) attempts to pass the football during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

"Tyler Shough has already authored as many victories against teams with winning records as Derek Carr did in two seasons with the Saints," Duncan wrote on X on Sunday.

Shough has two game-winning drives in the fourth quarter already as well -- the last two weeks -- and Duncan noted that is also tied with Carr.

A comparison of Saints QBs, including record & game-winning drives:



Saints QB Starts Record GWD

Derek Carr 27 14-13 2

Spencer Rattler 14 1-13 0

Tyler Shough 6 3-3 2 — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) December 15, 2025

Shough is doing everything the Saints need right now. Right now, the Saints would have the No. 7 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft if the season were to end today. Shough looks like the real deal, and therefore New Orleans doesn't need to use that pick on a signal-caller. Landing a high-end pass rusher or playmaker would go a long way for New Orleans.

Right now, the Buccaneers and Panthers are tied for first place at 7-7. The Saints have beaten both of these teams with Shough under center with the roster as currently constructed. Imagine what they could do next year? It's hard not to look ahead.

