Unheralded Young Players Making Strong Push For Saints Roster Spots
Every year in the NFL, first or second year players that were previously overlooked push an established veteran out of a job. Such is also the case with the New Orleans Saints, where it's happened several times.
Lance Moore, Marques Colston, Zach Strief, Pierre Thomas, Willie Snead, Shy Tuttle, and Rashid Shaheed are just some examples of late-round picks or undrafted finds that outperformed a veteran in training camp. For a New Orleans team looking to get younger, such players would be a big boost.
The Saints close out this year's training camp with close battles still going on at several positions. Here are a few unheralded younger players that are making some veterans sweat out a roster spot.
RUNNING BACK
• Jordan Mims
An undrafted rookie out of Fresno State last season, Mims spent last season on the New Orleans practice squad after being released by the Buffalo Bills. He'd appear in two regular season games, but did not register any statistics. Saints coaches were still impressed enough to retain him with a futures contract after the season.
This year, Mims has taken advantage of extra opportunities available because of a hamstring injury to fellow second-year RB Kendre Miller. He's run with good burst throughout camp and has shown some receiving versatility out of the backfield. Over two preseason games, Mims has just two catches for eight yards but is the team's leading rusher with 75 yards on 20 carries.
At 6-feet and 205-Lbs., Mims has good burst on off-tackle runs, an expected staple of offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak's system. In that regard, he offers more upside than either veteran backs Jamaal Williams or James Robinson. Whether it's enough to vault him over either veteran or Miller, a third-round choice, might be determined by his performance against the Titans.
WIDE RECEIVER
• Mason Tipton
• Samson Nacua
• Kevin Austin Jr
Tipton, an undrafted rookie from Yale, dazzled throughout mini-camp and early in training camp. He might have already clinched a roster spot if it weren't for a hamstring injury that's kept him out of both preseason games, though he has reportedly returned to practice this week.
Nacua, undrafted after playing collegiately at Utah and BYU, was added later in camp due to injuries at the position. He's made some spectacular catches in practice, but has just two catches for 19 yards over the two preseason contests.
Austin was another late addition to the roster because of injuries. He went undrafted in 2022 despite 48 catches for 488 yards and seven scores as a senior with Notre Dame. Austin has shown the ability to come down with the ball in traffic. He's also had some costly drops and has pulled in two balls for 18 yards during preseason action.
Nacua and Austin were brought in because of injuries to veterans Cedrick Wilson, Equanimeous St. Brown, and rookie Bub Means. All three have returned to action, but none have shown the consistent ability to make plays. Nor have the young players, outside of Tipton before his injury, been able to separate themselves.
This is a receiver competition without a standout performer. Yet, this battle will come down to the wire, with each looking to take advantage of vital opportunities against Tennessee.
TIGHT END
• Dallin Holker
An immediate fan favorite, Holker made some plays to show why through OTA sessions and mini-camp practices. The undrafted rookie from Colorado State hasn't been as impressive during training camp, but has still made enough plays to be strongly considered for a roster spot.
Holker had three catches for 24 yards in the preseason opener but sat out the second game against San Francisco. He isn't a standout blocker, but has promising receiving skills and the athleticism to make plays at all three levels of a defense.
Holker has been slowed recently by an ankle injury, but should reportedly be ready for the season opener if he makes the team. His competition in doing so isn't very strong.
Holker won't be kept over veterans Juwan Johnson or Foster Moreau. He's probably done enough, combined with his receiving upside, to hold off the other tight ends on the roster assuming New Orleans keeps three at the position.
OFFENSIVE LINE
• Kyle Hergel
An undrafted rookie from Boston College, Hergel was given little chance to make the active roster. Instead, he's moved steadily up the depth chart for an offensive line that had tons of offseason additions.
Hergel has worked his way into first team reps the last few days of practice when G Lucas Patrick missed some time with cramps. Coach Dennis Allen has said that Hergel has at least ''put himself in contention for a roster spot''.
The Saints still have tons of questions and concerns along their offensive line. It's a unit that added two draft picks, including first-rounder Taliese Fuaga and four veteran free agents this offseason. Yet, it seems like the undrafted Hergel has a reasonable chance at knocking at least one veteran off the roster completely.
LINEBACKER
• Anfernee Orji
• Isaiah Stalbird
Orji has made tremendous improvements in his second year as an undrafted project out of Vanderbilt. He's likely solidified his spot on the roster with a standout training camp and has been one of the team's top defensive players throughout the preseason.
Stalbird is in a similar situation to what Orji was as a rookie. The undrafted converted safety from South Dakota State made a lot of plays early in camp, but has been slowed lately. He's a likely practice squad candidate, but that could change with a strong outing if he can play against the Titans.
The emergence of Orji will take away an available roster spot from a veteran like Monty Rice, Khaleke Hudson, or perhaps even returning Saints linebacker D'Marco Jackson. It's not as if any of these three have played poorly. In fact, linebacker play has been outstanding throughout training camp. This is more a matter of a team going with a younger player and making the tough decision to part with a bonafide veteran contributor.
DEFENSIVE BACK
• Rico Payton
• Rejzohn Wright
• Shemar Jean-Charles
Remember when the Saints struggled to put even two quality cornerbacks on the field? Not anymore. Even though the national media remains clueless, the trio of Marshon Lattimore, Paulson Adebo, and Alontae Taylor are perhaps the finest in the league. Add in the potential upside of second-round choice Kool-Aid McKinstry and New Orleans has a foursome unmatched in the NFL.
The riches continue, as undrafted rookie Rico Payton, Rejzohn Wright, and Shemar Jean-Charles have all played extremely well throughout the preseason. Jean-Charles has the special teams potential of Isaac Yiadom. Payton and Wright are both capable special teamers, but have played at a near star-level during camp practices and preseason contests.
Like at linebacker, the coaches have some extremely tough decisions in a battle that could be decided against the Titans this Sunday. At least one of these players seem likely to make the squad, but one or more will also be subjected to the waiver wire for another team to snatch up.
Payton, Wright, or Jean-Charles won't be taking a job away from Lattimore, Adebo, Taylor, or McKinstry. What may happen is that their play will force the Saints to carry an extra cornerback over a veteran safety, something the team has not done in recent seasons. This could mean that a veteran safety such as Johnathan Abram, Ugo Amadi, or even special teams star J.T. Gray are left off the initial roster on August 27.