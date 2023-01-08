Skip to main content

Sean Payton: 'Ownership and Functionality of the Front Office is Important'

Sean Payton told Fox Sports about his interview with Denver, the possibility of other teams, and what he is seeking in a new club.

Sean Payton verified with Peter Schrager on Fox Sports that he spoke to the owner of the Denver Broncos regarding the team's open head coaching position.

Payton shared, "Denver's the first team, and I was able to have a conversation with their owner. That's kind of the protocol, so we'll go, team, to Saints. Then, the interview process can officially begin until the 17th of this month."

In a nutshell, Payton did not rule out any team and seemed interested in fielding other calls.

However, he did drop a clue about an element necessary for him to make a decision.

"When we went to New Orleans, and I say we because there were a lot of people involved. The quarterback was unsettled at that time. So I think ownership and the functionality of the front office is most important."

More potential openings could occur on Black Monday — the day after the 2022-23 regular season ends. 

New Orleans has two years remaining on Payton's contract through the 2024 season. The Saints can refuse to grant permission for Payton to interview with other teams, but at the moment, they are agreeable.

Sean Payton guided the New Orleans Saints franchise to the Super Bowl 44 title during his 15 seasons with the club. In 2006, his first season as head coach, he won the Associated Press and PFWA Coach of the Year honors. Payton left the team with a 161-97 (62.4%) winning record, 7 NFC South titles, and 17 playoff game appearances, including nine wins and eight losses. 

