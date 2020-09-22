SI.com
Saints News Network
HomeNewsEditorial / OpinionGame DaySNN Krewe+
Search

Sean Payton, Saints to receive hefty face covering fines from NFL

John Hendrix

The Saints and Head Coach Sean Payton are going to see their pockets come up a little short this week, as they're being fined by the NFL. According to a Tuesday afternoon report by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Payton and the Saints, as well as Jon Gruden and the Raiders will all receive fines for failing to properly wear face coverings in the bench area on Monday Night Football.

The cost is big, as each coach will receive a $100,000 fine, while each team will get a $250,000 fine. This brings the league total up to $1.75 million levied in fines for failing to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols.

The league reportedly sent strong warnings to clubs in Week 1, and this round of fines has includes the Broncos (Vic Fangio), the 49ers (Kyle Shanahan), and the Seahawks (Pete Carroll) in addition to these latest ones. Their latest data from the league indicated that from September 13-19, 36,665 tests were administered to a total of 7,845 players and team personnel. Further data showed that 14,074 tests were administered to 2,438 players while 22,590 tests were administered to 5,407 personnel. The bottom line? There were zero confirmed positive tests among all players and five new confirmed positives among other personnel.

Payton revealed that he tested positive for the coronavirus in mid-March, but made a full recovery. He was the first big football name to contract COVID-19, but certainly not the last. Saints owner Gayle Benson also tested positive at the end of August, but also made a full recovery.

Commissioner Roger Goodell was in attendance for the Raiders debut game in Allegiant Stadium. 

THANKS FOR READING SAINTS NEWS NETWORK
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Raiders Expose Saints' Lack of Consistency and Discipline

The Las Vegas Raiders beat the Saints at their own game in the Payton era. They also exposed New Orleans' lack of discipline and inconsistent performance.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

BtBoylan

5 Takeaways from the Saints Loss to the Raiders

Five takeaways from the Saints first loss of 2020 to the Las Vegas Raiders.

BtBoylan

by

KTMOZE

Saints must learn quickly and bounce back on short week

The Saints had its fair share of issues from Monday Night Football, and they have to learn quickly through the pain.

John Hendrix

by

BtBoylan

Mike D's Keys to Victory for Saints over the Raiders (Detillier)

Saints News Network's Mike Detillier gives six keys to victory for the New Orleans Saints over the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football.

MikeDetillier

by

Bob Rose

By the Numbers: Saints v. Raiders in Week 2

A look inside the numbers of the Saints Monday night loss to the Raiders.

BtBoylan

Week 2 Saints snap counts and observations

The Saints took an ugly loss in prime time to the Raiders, and now have a lot more questions than answers. Here's a look at the snap counts and playing time percentages, with some observations and stats to call out.

John Hendrix

Week 2: Saints Inactives

A look at who's in and who's out for Monday Night Football's clash between the Saints and Raiders.

John Hendrix

Saints at Raiders: SNN's Pregame Report (LIVE STREAM)

Saints News Network's John Hendrix and Brendan Boylan discuss the New Orleans Saints contest against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Kyle T. Mosley

Week 2: Saints at Raiders GameDay Live Blog & Thread

New Orleans Saints vs Las Vegas Raiders GameDay live blog and thread by the Saints News Network.

Kyle T. Mosley

Raiders power past Saints in Allegiant Stadium debut

The Saints picked a bad time to stop showing up in prime time, as they're downed by the Raiders on Monday Night Football.

John Hendrix