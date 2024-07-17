Several Saints Rookies Selected In United Football League Draft
The UFL College Draft happened on Wednesday, and there's several Saints players who have been selected throughout their morning process. It's a 10-round, 80-player draft for the eight teams.
More than 12,000 draft-eligible players were able to be picked, according to their press release. Per their article, UFL teams will hold exclusive rights to the players they select in the draft until the player reports to the team or the team gives up that player’s rights. All players who sign a UFL contract, including players who remain under contract from the 2024 season, will have an “NFL Out” during the NFL season.
One of the biggest head-scratchers was the pick made by the Birmingham Stallions, who took tight end Dallin Holker with their fifth pick in Round 5. Holker has a very favorable view in terms of the Saints roster approaching training camp, so it's very likely this will never be a thing. At minimum, he has practice squad potential this season.
Here's the other Saints who were selected in the UFL Draft in addition to Holker.
- Round 6 - Trajan Jeffcoat (Birmingham Stallions)
- Round 7 - Sincere Haynesworth (San Antonio Brahmas)
- Round 10 - Mason Tipton (Memphis Showboats)
- Round 10 - Isaiah Stalbird (Michigan Panthers)
It'll be interesting to see if any of these players do end up going into the UFL, but it's also worth pointing out that their season doesn't kick off until late March typically, well after the NFL season. It might be a good opportunity for them in 2025 if things don't work out in New Orleans. Saints rookies reported to training camp in California on Tuesday.