Steelers At Center Of Growing Trade Speculation For Saints Star WR
The New Orleans Saints secured their first win of the season in Week 5, but they're still sitting at the bottom of the league. There's not much to call home about in New Orleans, so it wouldn't be shocking to see the front office decide to sell at the trade deadline.
Players like Alvin Kamara and Chris Olave have been at the center of a lot of trade rumors this month. They could be moved for draft picks in an attempt to help the Saints plan for the future. With Olave especially, there should be no shortage of teams calling the Saints in an attempt to pry the talented wide receiver from New Orleans.
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox recently listed the Pittsburgh Steelers as one of the top trade fits in a deal for Olave and the fit makes a lot of sense.
Steelers called potential trade fit for Saints star Chris Olave
"If the Saints are looking to cash in veteran talent as part of their rebuild, wideout Chris Olave would likely be their top trade chip," Knox wrote. "The 25-year-old has two 1,000-yard seasons on his resume and appears to again be healthy after injuries limited him to eight games in 2024. Olave has started all five contests this year and caught 33 passes for 244 yards and a touchdown.
"The Ohio State product is also set to play on the fifth-year option in 2026, meaning he's under contract for two more seasons. And, according to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, teams believe the Saints will be willing to sell the 25-year-old. Olave should be high on the wish list of receiver-needy teams."
The Saints should only be willing to give up Olave if they're getting a lot in return. They don't need to move him right now because they still have him under contract beyond this year.
But the Steelers could offer a first-round pick or a second-round pick in order to land Olave, and it wouldn't be a shocking move for Pittsburgh to make.
The Steelers are seemingly all in to win this year or next year with Aaron Rodgers under center. Olave would make them substantially better in the short term, while Rodgers is around.
But Olave would also make them much better in the long term if they can sign him to a new contract.
