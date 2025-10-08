Saints Already Have Alvin Kamara Successor Emerging Before Their Eyes
The New Orleans Saints could be the biggest player at the trade deadline this season. They have a lot of potential trade pieces including star wide receiver Chris Olave and running back Alvin Kamara.
Kamara makes the most sense as a trade chip because he's a veteran with some gas left in the tank. He's been linked to a lot of different suitors over the past few weeks.
Darrion Gray of Who Dat Dish recently shared some high praise for backup running back Kendre Miller. Miller could be the Saints' successor for Kamara if they opt to trade the veteran running back.
Kendre Miller emerging as a future star for Saints amid trade rumors
"Alvin Kamara is the Saints top back for 2025, but at 30 years old, the question of when will he call it quits will always be right there. There's also the idea of potentially trading off veterans that looms around the Saints' 2025 outlook," Gray wrote. "Both of the hypotheticals lend itself to Kendre Miller taking over the mantle from Kamara. This isn't to rush the process. It does feel like 2025 is an audition for Miller. He's serving as one half of a running back duo, and late carries in Week 5 gave him the most carries and yards on the team.
"The fact Miller has played a higher percentage of snaps every week is a sign of Coach Moore's growing confidence in Miller. He's delivering right now. The biggest part of the audition is staying healthy. If he can do that, you may see him transition into the bellcow as early as late this season and certainly next year."
The Saints will likely part ways with Kamara in the coming year or two, which leaves Miller as the top back in the room.
Over the last few weeks, the Saints have begun using Miller more in their offense. With Kamara likely on the trade block, Miller could emerge as one of the most important players on offense.
Miller has looked like a potential star each time out. He might not be as talented as Kamara right now, but Miller is only 23 years old, so his production should tick up in the future, especially if the Saints make him the lead back.
