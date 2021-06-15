Saints All-Time Records Versus 2021 Opponents

Saints All-Time Records Against 2021 Opponents
The start of the 2021 NFL Regular Season is less than three months away. The New Orleans Saints come into the year having won four straight NFC South championships but must replace several personnel losses on both sides of the ball.
Future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees retired after 15 record-breaking seasons in New Orleans. The Saints also lost ten other major contributors, putting their tremendous depth to the test.
New Orleans still has several All-Pro caliber players on both sides of the ball. They also have Sean Payton back at head coach. Payton has a 143-81 record in 14 seasons on the Saints sidelines, including a league-best 49-15 mark over the last four years.
The schedule puts the Saints to the test out of the gate. New Orleans opens their 2021 season with a home showdown against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, September 12. Green Bay has a 26-6 record and has earned the Number 1 seed in the NFC playoffs in each of the last two years.
Here is how the Saints have fared historically against their 2021 opponents.
WEEK 1 (Sunday 9/12)
Home - Green Bay Packers
- All-time record = 9-17
- Home = 6-7
- Under Payton = 4-2 (home = 2-1)
WEEK 2 (Sunday 9/19)
Away - Carolina Panthers
- All-time record = 28-25
- Away = 14-12
- Under Payton = -17-12 (away = 8-6)
WEEK 3 (Sunday 9/26)
Away - New England Patriots
- All-time record = 4-10
- Away = 3-5
- Under Payton = 1-2 (away = 0-1)
WEEK 4 (Sunday 10/3)
Home - New York Giants
- All-time record = 14-16
- Home = 9-4
- Under Payton = 5-1 (home = 3-0)
WEEK 5 (Sunday 10/10)
Away - Washington
- All-time record = 10-17
- Away = 5-8
- Under Payton = 3-3 (away = 1-2)
WEEK 6 -BYE
WEEK 7 (Monday 10/25)
Away - Seattle Seahawks
- All-time record = 8-8
- Away = 4-6
- Under Payton = 4-3 (away = 2-3)
WEEK 8 (Sunday 10/31)
Home - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- All-time record = 37-22
- Home = 20-13
- Under Payton = 18-11 (home = 9-6)
WEEK 9 (Sunday 11/7)
Home - Atlanta Falcons
- All-time record = 51-53
- Home = 26-26
- Under Payton = 20-8 (home = 10-4)
WEEK 10 (Sunday 11/14)
Away - Tennessee Titans
- All-time record = 6-8-1
- Away = 4-2-1
- Under Payton = 2-2 (away = 2-0)
WEEK 11 (Sunday 11/21)
Away - Philadelphia Eagles
- All-time record = 15-18
- Away = 4-10
- Under Payton = 6-3 (away = 2-2)
WEEK 12 (Thursday 11/25 - Thanksgiving)
Home - Buffalo Bills
- All-time record = 7-4
- Home = 3-3
- Under Payton = 3-0 (home = 1-0)
WEEK 13 (Thursday 12/2)
Home - Dallas Cowboys
- All-time record = 13-17
- Home = 9-6
- Under Payton = 5-3 (home = 3-1)
WEEK 14 (Sunday 12/12)
Away - New York Jets
- All-time record = 7-6
- Away = 4-3
- Under Payton = 2-1 (away = 0-1)
WEEK 15 (Sunday 12/19)
Away - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- All-time record = 37-22
- Away = 17-9
- Under Payton = 18-11 (away = 9-5)
WEEK 16 (Monday 12/27)
Home - Miami Dolphins
- All-time record = 6-6
- Home = 4-3
- Under Payton = 3-0 (home = 1-0)
WEEK 17 (Sunday 1/2)
Home - Carolina Panthers
- All-time record = 28-25
- Home = 14-13
- Under Payton = 17-12 (home = 9-6)
WEEK 18 (Sunday 1/9)
Away - Atlanta Falcons
- All-time record = 51-53
- Away = 25-27
- Under Payton = 20-8 (away = 10-4)
The Saints have dominated their division, going 20-6 against the NFC South in the last four seasons, including an impressive 10-2 mark on the road.
New Orleans also must play well in key conference clashes, especially against fellow NFC contenders Green Bay, Dallas, and Seattle.
The Saints play six games against teams who made the playoffs in 2020. Two of those will be against NFC South rival Tampa Bay, the defending Super Bowl champion.
The Buccaneers defeated the Saints at New Orleans in the Divisional Round last season in what turned out to be the last game played by Drew Brees.
