Saints All-Time Records Versus 2021 Opponents

The 2021 NFL Regular Season is less than three months away. How have the New Orleans Saints historically fared against their upcoming opponents?

The start of the 2021 NFL Regular Season is less than three months away. The New Orleans Saints come into the year having won four straight NFC South championships but must replace several personnel losses on both sides of the ball.

Future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees retired after 15 record-breaking seasons in New Orleans. The Saints also lost ten other major contributors, putting their tremendous depth to the test.

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton looks at his play sheet during a game. Mandatory Credit: Scott Clause/The Advertiser via USA TODAY NETWORK

New Orleans still has several All-Pro caliber players on both sides of the ball. They also have Sean Payton back at head coach. Payton has a 143-81 record in 14 seasons on the Saints sidelines, including a league-best 49-15 mark over the last four years.

The schedule puts the Saints to the test out of the gate. New Orleans opens their 2021 season with a home showdown against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, September 12. Green Bay has a 26-6 record and has earned the Number 1 seed in the NFC playoffs in each of the last two years.

Here is how the Saints have fared historically against their 2021 opponents.

WEEK 1 (Sunday 9/12)

Home - Green Bay Packers

All-time record = 9-17

Home = 6-7

Under Payton = 4-2 (home = 2-1)

WEEK 2 (Sunday 9/19)

Away - Carolina Panthers

Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) intercepts a pass intended for Carolina receiver Curtis Samuel (10). Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

All-time record = 28-25

Away = 14-12

Under Payton = -17-12 (away = 8-6)

WEEK 3 (Sunday 9/26)

Away - New England Patriots

All-time record = 4-10

Away = 3-5

Under Payton = 1-2 (away = 0-1)

WEEK 4 (Sunday 10/3)

Home - New York Giants

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) carries between Giants linebacker Lorenzo Carter (59) and cornerback Janoris Jenkins (20). Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY

All-time record = 14-16

Home = 9-4

Under Payton = 5-1 (home = 3-0)

WEEK 5 (Sunday 10/10)

Away - Washington

New Orleans receiver Tre'Quan Smith (10) runs for a touchdown against Redskins safety Montae Nicholson (35). Saints quarterback Drew Brees (not pictured) set the all-time NFL passing yardage mark on this play. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY

All-time record = 10-17

Away = 5-8

Under Payton = 3-3 (away = 1-2)

WEEK 6 -BYE

WEEK 7 (Monday 10/25)

Away - Seattle Seahawks

New Orleans Saints receiver Deonte Harris (11) returns a punt for a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

All-time record = 8-8

Away = 4-6

Under Payton = 4-3 (away = 2-3)

WEEK 8 (Sunday 10/31)

Home - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore breaks up a pass thrown to Tampa Bay receiver Mike Evans. Mandatory Credit: Scott Clause/The Daily Advertiser via USA TODAY NETWORK

All-time record = 37-22

Home = 20-13

Under Payton = 18-11 (home = 9-6)

WEEK 9 (Sunday 11/7)

Home - Atlanta Falcons

New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Williams (43) intercepts a pass intended for Atlanta receiver Calvin Ridley (18). Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY

All-time record = 51-53

Home = 26-26

Under Payton = 20-8 (home = 10-4)

WEEK 10 (Sunday 11/14)

Away - Tennessee Titans

New Orleans receiver Michael Thomas (13) breaks the record for receptions in a season with this touchdown reception against the Tennessee Titans. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY

All-time record = 6-8-1

Away = 4-2-1

Under Payton = 2-2 (away = 2-0)

WEEK 11 (Sunday 11/21)

Away - Philadelphia Eagles

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) looks to pass against the Philadelphia Eagles. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-USA TODAY

All-time record = 15-18

Away = 4-10

Under Payton = 6-3 (away = 2-2)

WEEK 12 (Thursday 11/25 - Thanksgiving)

Home - Buffalo Bills

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs past Buffalo linebacker Preston Brown (52). Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

All-time record = 7-4

Home = 3-3

Under Payton = 3-0 (home = 1-0)

WEEK 13 (Thursday 12/2)

Home - Dallas Cowboys

Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott (4) is sacked by New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata (93). Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

All-time record = 13-17

Home = 9-6

Under Payton = 5-3 (home = 3-1)

WEEK 14 (Sunday 12/12)

Away - New York Jets

Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) drops back to pass as Jets linebacker Frankie Luvu (50) is blocked by tackle Derrick Kelly (68). Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY

All-time record = 7-6

Away = 4-3

Under Payton = 2-1 (away = 0-1)

WEEK 15 (Sunday 12/19)

Away - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) throws as Tampa Bay defensive end William Gholston (92) rushes. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

All-time record = 37-22

Away = 17-9

Under Payton = 18-11 (away = 9-5)

WEEK 16 (Monday 12/27)

Home - Miami Dolphins

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) celebrates after scoring on a touchdown reception against the Miami Dolphins. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

All-time record = 6-6

Home = 4-3

Under Payton = 3-0 (home = 1-0)

WEEK 17 (Sunday 1/2)

Home - Carolina Panthers

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs against the Carolina Panthers. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY

All-time record = 28-25

Home = 14-13

Under Payton = 17-12 (home = 9-6)

WEEK 18 (Sunday 1/9)

Away - Atlanta Falcons

Saints defensive end Carl Granderson (96) hits Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan (2) causing a fumble recovered by the Saints. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY

All-time record = 51-53

Away = 25-27

Under Payton = 20-8 (away = 10-4)

The Saints have dominated their division, going 20-6 against the NFC South in the last four seasons, including an impressive 10-2 mark on the road.

New Orleans also must play well in key conference clashes, especially against fellow NFC contenders Green Bay, Dallas, and Seattle.

The Saints play six games against teams who made the playoffs in 2020. Two of those will be against NFC South rival Tampa Bay, the defending Super Bowl champion.

The Buccaneers defeated the Saints at New Orleans in the Divisional Round last season in what turned out to be the last game played by Drew Brees.

Follow Bob Rose on Facebook or on Twitter @bobbyr2613.

READ MORE SAINTS ARTICLES: