Taysom Hill's Injury Update From Dennis Allen | Week 5
Head coach Dennis Allen provided an injury update on the New Orleans Saints' all-purpose player.
New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen confirmed during Thursday's media availability that all-purpose star player Taysom Hill has fractured ribs. His future playing status has yet to be determined.
Hill injured his ribs during the 26-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. He rushed six times for 24 yards and two touchdowns before exiting the game.
In 2024, Taysom Hill has 14 carries for 77 yards, and two rushing touchdowns. He missed the Philadelphia game at home due to a rib injury.
