Being set to become an unrestricted free agent when the new season rolls around in mid-March, Teddy Bridgewater's next move is going to be made with his head, and not his heart. Bridgewater appeared on SiriusXM NFL Radio on Wednesday to talk about his future.

“Last year everyone said I turned down X amount of dollars to go back to New Orleans. Honestly, for me, I’m a businessman but I’m a smart businessman, Bridgewater said. “I don’t make decisions with my heart, I use my brain to think things through. Last year I made the decision to return to New Orleans and it worked out for the better for me. This year, it’s one of those deals where like I said it’ll be the same thing. I don’t try to make any decision of the impulse of my heart. I think things through and go from there.”

After Drew Brees went down with a thumb injury that ultimately sidelined him for five games, Bridgewater stepped in and was a perfect 5-0 as the starter for the Saints. Even before that, fans had grown to love Bridgewater quickly after being acquired via trade from the New York Jets. The appreciation peaked after Brees came back to start against the Arizona Cardinals, with audible chants of 'Teddy! Teddy! Teddy!' ringing throughout the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. That energy stayed for the rest of the season.

It was just a few weeks ago that Bridgewater told NOLA.com about his love for New Orleans and how it brought the best out of him.

“But being back in the South, being in this culture and this city — a city that’s gone through a lot, and me as a person, I’ve gone through a lot as well — I feel like my personality, my foundation, it sits well with this city. I’ve been able to mesh well with this team, with this city.”

Recent reports have surfaced regarding the future of the Saints quarterback situation, which has primarily included Taysom Hill being the future for Sean Payton and company. However, regarding next season, it all comes down to what Drew Brees ultimately wants to do. Expect Bridgewater to cash in on a deal between $15-20 million annually as someone's next starting quarterback.