Saints News Network
Home
News
Game Day
Editorial / Opinion

Teddy Bridgewater will use brain over heart for next move

John Hendrix

Being set to become an unrestricted free agent when the new season rolls around in mid-March, Teddy Bridgewater's next move is going to be made with his head, and not his heart. Bridgewater appeared on SiriusXM NFL Radio on Wednesday to talk about his future.

“Last year everyone said I turned down X amount of dollars to go back to New Orleans. Honestly, for me, I’m a businessman but I’m a smart businessman, Bridgewater said. “I don’t make decisions with my heart, I use my brain to think things through. Last year I made the decision to return to New Orleans and it worked out for the better for me. This year, it’s one of those deals where like I said it’ll be the same thing. I don’t try to make any decision of the impulse of my heart. I think things through and go from there.”

After Drew Brees went down with a thumb injury that ultimately sidelined him for five games, Bridgewater stepped in and was a perfect 5-0 as the starter for the Saints. Even before that, fans had grown to love Bridgewater quickly after being acquired via trade from the New York Jets. The appreciation peaked after Brees came back to start against the Arizona Cardinals, with audible chants of 'Teddy! Teddy! Teddy!' ringing throughout the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. That energy stayed for the rest of the season.

It was just a few weeks ago that Bridgewater told NOLA.com about his love for New Orleans and how it brought the best out of him.

“But being back in the South, being in this culture and this city — a city that’s gone through a lot, and me as a person, I’ve gone through a lot as well — I feel like my personality, my foundation, it sits well with this city. I’ve been able to mesh well with this team, with this city.”

Recent reports have surfaced regarding the future of the Saints quarterback situation, which has primarily included Taysom Hill being the future for Sean Payton and company. However, regarding next season, it all comes down to what Drew Brees ultimately wants to do. Expect Bridgewater to cash in on a deal between $15-20 million annually as someone's next starting quarterback.

Comments (2)
No. 1-1
Kyle T. Mosley
Kyle T. Mosley

Editor

John, what do you think about his market in free-agency?

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Glazer: Saints have franchise quarterback in Taysom Hill if Drew Brees moves on

On Monday, FOX's Jay Glazer gave some insight on the New Orleans Saints regarding their quarterback situation, which puts a heavy belief in Taysom Hill as the future to Drew Brees.

John Hendrix

by

Gchris

Bayou Blitz Podcast : Behind the Mic with Sports Overtime's Nader and Bryan

Bob Rose interviews WBOK's Sports Overtime hosts Nader Mirfiq and Bryan Bienemy.

Bob Rose

by

KTMOZE

Alvin Kamara hints there 'might be something going on' with his next contract

Alvin Kamara was one of the many hits for New Orleans Saints draft class in 2017, and the star running back hinted at the possibility of something going on with his next contract.

John Hendrix

Saints Pro Bowl Players react to Kobe Bryant's Death

New Orleans Saints players participating in the 2020 NFL Pro Bowl react and give their sentiments on the passing of Kobe Bryant.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

KTMOZE

Burning Saints offseason questions: Who should return ahead of free agency?

The New Orleans Saints have some of their key players set to hit free agency in March once the new season begins, so who should they look at re-signing before they hit the open market?

John Hendrix

Saints bring back Tommylee Lewis on reserve/future deal

The New Orleans Saints have reunited with Tommylee Lewis on a reserve/future deal. He was with the team from 2016-2018, primarily contributing on special teams.

John Hendrix

Saints Wide Receiver Draft Prospects after the Senior Bowl

New Orleans Saints need to give WR Michael Thomas support. Analysis of four wide receiver prospects the New Orleans Saints could target after 2020 Senior Bowl.

Kyle T. Mosley

Saints Top 5 Potential Salary Cap Moves

New Orleans Saints may need to move on from a number of players to create salary cap space this offseason. Bob Rose examines the top five potential moves by the Saints front office.

Bob Rose

Several former Saints end up on XFL Rosters

The New Orleans Saints have some players participating in the XFL, and here's a look at who's on them and some background.

John Hendrix

A Decade of Saints Success also includes Missed Opportunities for Super Bowls

How much longer will the Saints championship window remain open?

Bob Rose

by

Dillon88