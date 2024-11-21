Teddy Bridgewater: Winning Head Coach, Huge Playoff Debut, New Investigation, NFL Return?
Teddy Bridgewater's story is made for Hollywood: A revered alumnus and NFL star returns to his high school as the new head coach, reviving the football program to glory! It's a tale fitting for Teddy "Two Gloves" Bridgewater. However, it could be in jeopardy after Wednesday's FHSAA announcement of an investigation into an ineligible player.
Nevertheless, before the former New Orleans Saints starting signal-caller left the field in his first playoff game as a coach, he gave an intriguing social media post, causing the media to drool.
"So many QB jobs available for me after we make this state title run. I can't wait to return back to the NFL," Bridgewater posted. Immediately after backing up Jared Goff with the Detroit Lions, who lost to San Francisco in the NFC Championship Game, Teddy Bridgewater announced his retirement from the league.
Could Dan Campbell and the Lions bring back Bridgewater in some capacity as they campaign for Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans? It has been done ceremoniously before, with legendary running back Deuce McAllister present during the Saints' Super Bowl run.
AS A WINNING HEAD COACH
In June, Bridgewater held his first scrimmage. Last week, Bridgewater's Bulls, who were 8-2 in the regular season, trounced Naples Barron Collier, 69-0, in the opening round of the Florida 3A playoffs.
The Bulls delivered an impressive performance, with junior quarterback Leon Strawder throwing for 156 yards and four touchdowns, connecting with four different receivers. Miami Northwestern rushed for 210 yards while limiting their opponents to only 47 rushing yards and 160 yards, according to Buck Ringgold of Sporting News.
This victory extends the Bulls' winning streak to six games, improving their season record to 8-2. Under Bridgewater's leadership, the team has achieved an unblemished home record.
Teddy Bridgewater played quarterback at Northwestern High School. The Minnesota Vikings drafted him out of Louisville as the 32nd overall draft pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. He had stints with New Orleans, Carolina, Denver, Miami, and Detroit before retiring after the 2023 season.
ALLEGED VIOLATION
A report in the Miami Herald alleges Bridgewater's team used an ineligble player and is under investigation by the Florida High School Athletic Association.
"The player in question initially enrolled at a Miami-Dade County public school in the fall of 2020, and this fall is his ninth semester of high school. Per the FHSAA's Bylaw 9.5.1: "a student is limited to eight consecutive semesters of eligibility beginning with the semester they begin ninth grade for the first time. After eight consecutive semesters, the student is permanently ineligible."
As of Nov. 21, the FHSAA has not announced any rulings.
Should the Miami Northwestern Bulls be cleared of any wrongdoing, they are set to face Naples Lely (7-4) in the 3A quarterfinals on Nov. 22, 2024, as they continue their quest for a state title.