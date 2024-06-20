This Season May Be Last Chance For Trevor Penning To Prove His Worth For New Orleans Saints
With the 19th overall choice in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the New Orleans Saints selected OT Trevor Penning out of Northern Iowa. The second of two first-round picks by the Saints that year (WR Chris Olave), Penning was the fourth offensive tackle and sixth offensive lineman chosen.
Facing a big leap in competition from FCS Northern Iowa to the NFL, Penning was still expected to replace the departed Terron Armstead at left tackle. An up-and-down training camp was concluded with a foot injury in the preseason finale that would further stunt Penning's development.
The injury would cause Penning to miss the first 11 games of his rookie year in 2022. Once healthy, he'd come off the bench as an extra lineman in jumbo packages for five games, seeing a total of 66 offensive snaps.
Penning got his first NFL start in the season finale against Carolina. He held up reasonably well in pass protection and flashed some excellent power as a run blocker.
Entering the 2023 season, Penning was expected to take command of the left tackle spot. Like the other starters, he didn't see extensive action during the preseason games. This is a common practice for most teams. In hindsight, Penning needed as many reps as possible.
Penning struggled greatly at left tackle from the onset of the regular season. He was an absolute liability in pass protection to the point that he almost looked foolish at times. Even as a run blocker, thought to be his strength, was often ineffective and extremely inconsistent.
Veteran G/T James Hurst took Penning's place at left tackle for a Week 6 game against the Texans. An injury to Hurst early in the game forced Penning back into the lineup. He'd play 64 offensive snaps in the loss, but it would be his last extensive action of the season.
Veteran Andrus Peat, most effective as a guard throughout his NFL career, replaced Penning as the starting left tackle in Week 7 against Jacksonville. Peat would hold down that spot for the rest of the season, with the Saints line performing better. It was a modest improvement, but very noticeable.
Penning would play a total of just 13 offensive snaps over the last 11 games last year. This was despite a poor performance from the entire line in general. Even with poor play and injuries to several players up front, the Saints preferred to play veteran journeymen or practice squad players instead of turning back to their first-round pick.
The Saints spent their first-round choice this year, the 14th overall selection, on Oregon State OT Taliese Fuaga. A right tackle throughout his collegiate career, Fuaga has been the team's starter on the left side through OTA sessions and mini-camp. All indicators are that he'll be the starting left tackle when the Saints open up training camp next month.
This does not mean that the Saints have given up on Penning. Actually, they have almost no choice but to stick with him for at least training camp and preseason. Hurst retired, Peat moved on in free agency, and former All-Pro RT Ryan Ramczyk may miss the entire year with knee issues.
Penning, just 25, was getting the starting reps at right tackle during OTA and mini-camp practices. With no contact, it is way too early to tell if the move will pay off. The Saints desperately need it to, with only 2021 sixth-round choice Landon Young, 2024 seventh-round pick Josiah Ezirim, and free-agent addition Olisaemeka Udoh at the position.
It's sometimes a move of desperation when a team transitions a former high draft choice to a different position. However, there are times it pays off. Recall that Peat was a 2015 first round choice at right tackle. He'd find a home at guard three years into his career and would go on to earn three Pro Bowl trips.
Remember that Trevor Penning has essentially just 12 games of NFL experience. At right tackle, his heavy feet and lack of instincts in pass protection may not be as big of a liability. Contrastly, his power as a run blocker could be put to better use alongside RG Cesar Ruiz.
New Orleans will have to make a decision whether to pick up the fifth-year option on Penning's rookie contract at the conclusion of this season. It's almost certain that they won't, but could be willing to try and negotiate a long-term deal if he plays well.
This may be Penning's last chance to salvage an NFL career on the brink. If he plays poorly again, at a new position, it'll force the Saints to desperately prioritize the tackle position yet again this offseason. Penning's ability to finally play even close to expectations is critical to New Orleans success, and perhaps the continuation of his own career, in 2024.