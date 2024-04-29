Taliese Fuaga Was The Logical Draft Choice For The New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints selected Oregon State offensive tackle Taliese Fuaga with the 14th overall choice in the first round of the NFL Draft. It was certainly no secret that this was the position the Saints would likely target in the first round.
With Fuaga, New Orleans gets one of the highest rated offensive linemen in a deep draft class at the position. He was graded among the top five tackles, even as high as third by some analysts.
Taliese Fuaga, OT - Oregon State
After standing out at Mount Tahoma High School in Washington, Fuaga jumped one state south to play collegiately at Oregon State. He was a reserve in his first two years but had earned a starting role going into 2022.
Between 2022 and 2023, Fuaga started all 25 games for the Beavers at right tackle. He'd earn 2nd Team All-Pac 12 accolades in 2022, then followed that up with All-American honors and a 1st Team All-Pac 12 selection last year.
Fuaga brings a formidable frame (6'6" & 324-Lbs) along with surprising agility for his size. Additionally, he plays with a nasty demeanor and is an outstanding finisher while being perhaps the most developed pass blocker in this year's draft class.
Fuaga was not credited with giving up a sack in either of his two seasons as a starter. He has elite footwork and mirroring ability as a pass blocker, along with the power to overwhelm rushers. His vision, short-area quickness, and hand movements adequately combats speed rushers and counter moves.
As a run blocker, Fuaga fires off the line with powerful force. He gets to the second level of a defense quickly and leaves a path of destruction in his wake, opening clear lanes for running backs.
Fuaga can pop up a little high in his stance at the snap. This can allow defenders to gain an advantage in the initial leverage battle. He has just average arm length and can overextend himself, leaving him vulnerable to inside moves or an athletic rusher around the edge.
At this stage of his career, Fuaga is a highly technical pass protector but perhaps too reliant on his power over technique as a run blocker. He may have some small struggles in the latter area early on, but that power and his natural footwork gives him immediate value with tremendous upside.
The Logic Behind The Pick
Fuaga was the fourth tackle off the board. Joe Alt (fifth - Chargers), JC Latham (seventh - Titans), and Olu Fashanu (11th - Jets) were picked prior to the Saints selection. Amarius Mims, Troy Fautanu, Jordan Morgan, and Tyler Guyton also came off the board before the end of the first round.
The four linemen that were picked behind Fuaga certainly have upside and could also be immediate starters. However, Fuaga was the most finished product and complete lineman left on the board when New Orleans selected in the first.
Trevor Penning, a first-round pick in 2022, has not panned out so far. Penning started just one game as a rookie and appeared in five others sparingly because of injury. Last season, poor play caused him to be benched after just six contests and used little afterwards.
Penning's replacement at left tackle, Andrus Peat, played well but is still currently on the free agent market. On the other side, RT Ryan Ramczyk is a former All-Pro but knee issues have forced a sharp decline. Those knee issues may have him sidelined for the beginning of the year and could hasten the end of his career. Simply put, the Saints needed an offensive tackle badly.
Taliese Fuaga has the all-around skills to be an instant starter and upside of a Pro Bowl-caliber blocker. He could be slated as a replacement for Ryan Ramczyk, whether long-term or immediately. They may also try moving him to the left side or even to guard. Wherever Fuaga lines up, he'll need to be an impactful starter for the Saints logical decision to select him to pay dividends.