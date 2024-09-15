Tom Brady Analyzes The Saints' Offensive Masterclass Against Cowboys
Seven-time Super Bowl Champion and new Fox Sports analyst Tom Brady analyzed the performance of the New Orleans Saints offense, Derek Carr's play, and Klint Kubiak's scheme with studio co-hosts Curt Menefee and Terry Bradshaw.
"They played incredible," Brady said. "Right from the start of the game. Eighty yards on the first drive, and they never looked back after that. They had everybody rolling. Kubiak was on fire as a playcaller. All those guys got involved. So a really fun game to watch, and I think that gives you a sign of things to come for this New Orleans offense."
SAINTS OFFENSIVE FIREPOWER
New Orleans amassed 433 yards of offense against a tough Dallas defense featuring Micah Parsons. Besides Alvin Kamara's 180 total yards and four touchdowns (3 rushing, 1 receiving), the next likely team MVP on the day was the Saint's offensive line.
Offensive tackles Taliese Fuaga and Trevor Penning played exceptionally well against the Cowboys' pass rush. The next test will be at home versus the Philadelphia Eagles. For Tom Brady, it's about offensive consistency.
CAN THE SAINTS FIND CONSISTENCY?
"Now the question is can they do that consistently well? And that's a jump for every offense in the league. They look pretty good these 1st 2 weeks here. I think they've answered some pretty tough questions all offseason. They've they've got to a great start. I'm super impressed by what I saw today."
Derek Carr also had an impressive day with one minor mistake that did not affect the team's effort. The Saints' franchise leader completed 11/15 passes for 242 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception for a 125.0 rating. He was patient for most of the game, made excellent decisions, and did not force the football into double and triple coverage.
BRADY ON THE SAINTS OFFENSE
Brady was very positive on Klint Kubiak's offense and the problems it poses for defenses. "They mixed personnel. They mixed formations. They had these challenge motions," Brady described to Menefee and Bradford. "And then they got these chunk plays early in the game off the play action. Derek Carr, we had a lot of questions about him. He made some A+ throws today down the field, hitting guys in stride. And this scheme, if you play from ahead and that defense has to deal with every bootleg, every gimmick play, and then high percentage passes they have in the offense, it's very hard to stop."
BRADY ON DEREK CARR
On Carr, the former All-Pro signal-caller said, "He played so well and looks so comfortable in this offense. I think one of the knocks on him in his career is throwing the ball under duress. I think what Kubiak's done a good job s he's not allowing these defenses to tee off with their pass rush. So in the last two games, Derek has just been standing back there finding the open guys, and no one's ever criticized Derek's arm or arm strength, his ability to get the ball down the field. He's just got to do it consistently well throughout the entire season."
The New Orleans Saints have scored 91 points in the first two games, just two points fewer than their 93-point start during their Super Bowl run in 2009. New Orleans (2-0) will host the Philadelphia Eagles (1-0) for a noon kickoff at Caesars Superdome on Sunday, Sept. 22.