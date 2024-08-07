Saints News Network

Top Free Agent Safety Visiting the Saints On Wednesday

The Saints are hosting safety Justin Simmons on Wednesday.

John Hendrix

Oct 29, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) reacts after the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
The Saints are hosting free agent safety Justin Simmons on a visit Wednesday, a source told Saints News Network.

Simmons, who turns 31 in November, is one of the top free agents left on the market right now. For some, he was one of the highest going into free agency after being released by the Broncos. Simmons brings a good bit of qualities to the table, like leadership, playmaking and plenty of tenure.

There's clear ties to this coaching staff, mainly Joe Woods and Marcus Robertson. I noted that Robertson had a nice chat with him dating back to the HBCU Legacy Bowl in New Orleans. We've also talked extensively on Second And Saints about this being a real possibility for months.

This would be a huge signing for the Saints if they land him and would solidify their secondary. We'll see how the visit goes, but this also shows New Orleans is making a big push to be a legitimate contender in 2024.

