Top Saints Defensive Players From Week 1 and Snap Count Leaders
Despite a big win to open up the season, Saints are going to quickly put it to bed to prepare for a much bigger test when they play the Cowboys in Week 2. The 47-10 shellacking of the Panthers showed us what the possibilities can be in the new-look Klint Kubiak offense, but the defense also did a formidable job on the day. We continue to peel back some of the layers from Week 1, focusing now on the defensive snap counts and top special teams reps.
Saints Defensive Snap Counts - Week 1
The Saints defense allowed just 193 total net yards to the Panthers offense (58 rushing, 135 passing). They picked off Bryce Young two times and sacked him four times. Carolina went just 1-of-10 on 3rd Down (10%) and averaged just 3.5 yards/play. We knew the New Orleans defense would be a strength of the team this season, and it was an encouraging start. They'll be really put to the test against the Cowboys offense on Sunday.
- Will Harris - 59 (100%) Harris had a pretty good debut for the Saints, reinforcing why he was picked as the starter alongside Tyrann Mathieu. His communication has been praised and he got the first turnover of the year on the very first defensive play.
- Paulson Adebo - 54 (92%) Adebo finished tied for second on the team with 5 total tackles (4 solo, 1 assisted). He also added one pass defense on the day.
- Jordan Howden - 47 (80%) Howden got the other pick off Bryce Young and had a pass defense to go along with his 3 total tackles (1 solo, 2 combined).
- Alontae Taylor - 46 (78%) Taylor had a game to remember, becoming the first Saints defensive back to have 3 sacks in a game. He led the way with 6 total tackles (5 solo, 1 assisted) and was credited with 3 quarterback hits, 3 tackles for loss and a nice pass defense in the end zone. His training camp was something to remember and it was great seeing it all come together for him.
- Pete Werner - 41 (69%) Werner typically has a good start to the season, but only put up a solo and assisted tackle on the day. You probably could say he didn't have to do too much.
- Carl Granderson, Demario Davis - 40 (68%) Davis had 4 total tackles (2 solo, 2 assisted) to go along with a solo sack. With the game well in hand, he didn't have to play the whole way. Granderson had 3 solo tackles.
- Chase Young - 37 (63%) Young might not have had a sack, but his pressure was felt during the day. He had 2 quarterback hits and ended up forcing some early throws and bad decisions. He'll get his soon enough.
- Bryan Bresee - 36 (61%)
- Marshon Lattimore - 32 (54%) Lattimore left early due to a hamstring injury, but it's not considered to be serious. However, we'll have to pay attention to the injury report this week and see where he's at. He had 2 solo tackles on Sunday.
- Kool-Aid McKinstry - 28 (47%) McKinstry got thrust into the action after Marshon Lattimore exited with a hamstring injury, finishing with a solo tackle and assisted tackle.
- Cam Jordan, Tyrann Mathieu - 27 (46%) Mathieu didn't play as much due to a heel discomfort, and Dennis Allen didn't feel the need to put him back in. Allen said that it was the same kind of situation he dealt with some last year. He had 4 solo tackles and forced and recovered a fumble as well.
- Nathan Shepherd - 24 (41%)
- Payton Turner - 22 (37%)
- Kendal Vickers - 21 (36%)
- Khristian Boyd - 18 (31%)
- Anfernee Orji, Isaiah Foskey - 11 (19%)
- Willie Gay Jr. - 9 (15%) Gay Jr.'s debut didn't go as planned, as he exited the field early. He was questionable going into the game with a back injury. We'll monitor him as well as the week progresses.
- J.T. Gray, Rico Payton - 7 (12%) You still can't throw on Rico Payton.
- Khaleke Hudson - 5 (8%)
Saints Special Teams Snap Counts - Week 1 (Top Reps)
Blake Grupe's outing was solid, as he accounted for 17 points. He hit field goals from 57, 44, 52 and 39 in addition to making all of his extra points. Great start to his season. Anfernee Orji was a tackle machine on special teams, getting 4 total (3 solo).
- Anfernee Orji, Isaiah Foskey - 21
- J.T. Gray - 20
- Khaleke Hudson, Jordan Howden, Blake Grupe - 19
- Rico Payton - 17
Week 1 - Defensive Three Stars
- Alontae Taylor
- Demario Davis
- Chase Young
Honorable Mentions: Will Harris, Tyrann Mathieu, Paulson Adebo