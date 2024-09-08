Saints Dominate Opener - Can They Pass the Bigger Test That's Coming?
NEW ORLEANS -- No one should take anything away from what the Saints were able to do in their Week 1 pounding of the Panthers. It's a win in the NFL, more importantly a division one. Putting up 47 points in a game is no easy task. Did you know that it was the highest this team has scored in a regular season opener since the 2009 season? That year was special, from what everyone can remember.
While carryover is irrelevant, it is worth pointing out that the Saints put up 48 against the Falcons last year in the season finale. We've been told all along that that version of the offense down the stretch was going to be more of what to expect from Klint Kubiak, and it delivered on that promise. Strength and production in the running game with plenty of pre-snap motion and other staples we saw during the offseason were on full display Sunday. Alvin Kamara and the team's best weapons got used properly. It was a refreshing experience, to say the least. They scored on their first nine possessions, and it's hard to remember the last time that actually happened.
"We knew that we were a good football team coming into this season," Derek Carr told FOX's Jennifer Hale following the game. He later said in his post-game press conference, “Hopefully the fans got to see what it can be.” Carr also complimented the defense for their ability to give them shorter fields, saying how nice it was to not start every drive from their own 20-yard-line.
New Orleans surrendered less than 200 yards defensively, with the Panthers going just 1-of-10 on 3rd Down and getting 3 turnovers and 4 sacks. Alontae Taylor became the first Saints defensive back to have three sacks in a game. Blake Grupe hit all four of his field goals. Rashid Shaheed had some nice runbacks, including a punt return that he got close on. Everything was in sync on Sunday. It was the harmony I was talking about when I said what needed happen for them to get back into the postseason. It wasn't a complete game, but it was a great start.
Let's face it. The Saints were heavily favored to win this game and they delivered. However, they're not getting too high on this one. Multiple players said after the game that it's just one week and even Dennis Allen said that he was focusing on keeping players grounded. The mood was good after the game, but not overly crazy.
Whether anyone wanted to say it or not, the focus is going to quickly be on the Cowboys up in Arlington next Sunday. That's where we're going to learn more about who this Saints team is. They've had a history of beating up on the inferior teams, but couldn't keep pace with the superior teams. If things are going to be different this season, then they need to show that their first outing was no fluke.
They're going to be battling injuries this week. Marshon Lattimore exited the game with a hamstring injury, but talked afterwards in the locker room. Foster Moreau appeared to be okay after a scary head injury. Willie Gay Jr. left early, and it's unclear if it's related to the back injury that landed him on the report all week. We also don't know where Lucas Patrick is going to be at, who has a toe injury. Adversity is going to happen all year, and that just adds on another layer for the Saints to work through.
Whatever euphemism you want to use for the Saints game in Week 2, it's probably right. It's the barometer. It's the litmus test. It's the temperature gauge. New Orleans has their work cut out for them and the bottom line is they're aware of it. If they can knock off a Dallas, then more will believe that this team is for real. Until then, New Orleans is 1-0 and won a game they were supposed to, but they did it in a very convincing way that sets up a bunch of questions that we still want to see answered.