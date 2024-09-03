Unveiled: Saints' Full Depth Chart for Opening Week Showdown With Panthers
The New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers square off in a battle of NFC South rivals to open Week 1 of the NFL season. New Orleans will host this game, scheduled for a noon Central time kickoff and televised on FOX.
Carolina is coming off a 2-15 finish last season, worst in the NFL. The Saints had a 9-8 record in 2023, their third straight year without a playoff berth. New Orleans has a 31-28 edge in the all-time series between these teams, including a 16-14 mark at home against the Panthers.
On Tuesday, the Saints released their first unofficial depth chart for Sunday's matchup.
SAINTS OFFENSIVE DEPTH CHART
Quarterback
• Derek Carr
• Jake Haener OR Spencer Rattler
Running Back
• Alvin Kamara
• Jamaal Williams
• Jordan Mims
Fullback
• Adam Prentice
WR1
• Chris Olave
• A.T. Perry
• Bub Means
WR2
• Rashid Shaheed
• Cedrick Wilson
• Mason Tipton
TE1
• Foster Moreau
• Juwan Johnson
TE2
• Taysom Hill
• Dallin Holker
Left Tackle
• Taliese Fuaga
• Landon Young
Left Guard
• Lucas Patrick
• Nick Saldiveri
Center
• Erik McCoy
• Lucas Patrick
Right Guard
• Cesar Ruiz
• Landon Young
Right Tackle
• Trevor Penning
• Olisaemeka Udoh
Obviously, a few interesting things jump out here. New Orleans will have to declare a Number two quarterback by Sunday's game. However, coach Dennis Allen has still given no hint to who it will be between Haener and the rookie Rattler.
Taysom Hill is going to be used in various ways, but Hill is officially listed as a tight end to open Week 1. He's likely going to see more snaps out of the backfield than anywhere else, but this may be of most importance to fantasy owners.
Foster Moreau listed over Juwan Johnson may be surprising to some. It shouldn't be. Johnson will see more snaps between the two, but Moreau often got the start in base formations a year ago.
SAINTS DEFENSIVE DEPTH CHART
Right Defensive End
• Carl Granderson OR Chase Young
• Isaiah Foskey
Defensive Tackle
• Khalen Saunders
• Khristian Boyd
Defensive Tackle
• Nathan Shepherd
• Bryan Bresee
• John Ridgeway III
Left Defensive End
• Cameron Jordan
• Payton Turner
Weakside Linebacker (WILL)
• Pete Werner
• Anfernee Orji
Middle Linebacker (MIKE)
• Demario Davis
• D'Marco Jackson
Strongside Linebacker (SAM)
• Willie Gay Jr
• Anfernee Orji
• Jaylan Ford
Left Cornerback
• Paulson Adebo
• Alontae Taylor
• Rico Payton
Strong Safety
• Jordan Howden
• J.T. Gray
Free Safety
• Tyrann Mathieu
• Will Harris
Right Cornerback
• Marshon Lattimore
• Kool-Aid McKinstry
Expect the Saints to rotate their defensive line and use several different combinations up front. It is interesting to see Saunders listed so highly on the depth chart. He's been dealing with a leg injury that some reports indicate could sideline him for a few weeks.
Surprisingly, Howden has been listed over Harris as a starting safety. Harris was getting most of the 1st Team reps towards the end of preseason. This is a job still awaiting one player to separate themselves from the other.
No surprises at cornerback. However, I'll be interested to see how the Saints use their corners in different situations. Expect Taylor to be the fifth defensive back, but Lattimore, Adebo, and Taylor can all do different things to help the defense disguise their looks.
SPECIALISTS
Punter + Holder
• Matthew Hayball
Kicker + Kickoffs
• Blake Grupe
Longsnapper
• Zach Wood
Punt Returner
• Rashid Shaheed
• Mason Tipton
Kick Returner
• Rashid Shaheed
• Jamaal Williams
No surprises here, either. Shaheed dealt with a foot injury the last few weeks of training camp. It'll be worth watching if he is recovered enough to take on his normal return duties. Jordan Mims handled several kickoffs during the preseason, while Cedrick Wilson saw some punt return action.
It's also worth noting that Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football is reporting that Taysom Hill was added to the list of Saints Team Captains this year.