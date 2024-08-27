Unveiling The New Orleans Saints Roster - See Who Made The Initial Cut
The New Orleans Saints kick off their 58th NFL season by hosting the Carolina Panthers, an NFC South rival. New Orleans is looking to return to the playoffs this season after a three-year absence and a 9-8 finish in 2023, Dennis Allen's second as head coach.
Allen and his staff have officially cut their initial roster to the league mandated 53 players. While there will be more personnel moves made before the opener, here is what the Saints initial 53-man squad looks.
With the 2024 preseason now over, NFL teams can fully set their sights on the season opener. The 2024-25 NFL season officially begins on Thursday, September 5, when the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs host the Baltimore Ravens. Friday, September 6, sees the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers square off in Brazil. Outside of a Monday night matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and New York Jets, the rest of Week 1 schedule will be played on Sunday, September 8.
2024 NEW ORLEANS SAINTS INITIAL 53-MAN ROSTER & CUTS
QUARTERBACK (3)
• Derek Carr
• Spencer Rattler*
• Jake Haener
(Notable Cuts = None)
* = Rookie
This was the position with the least drama for New Orleans. Carr is the unquestioned starter, despite the great desire to replace him from much of the fan base. The 11-year veteran looks to continue the momentum he built with a strong finish last year, his first with the team.
Rattler, a fifth-round rookie, and Haener, a 2023 fourth-round choice, waged a close battle for the number two job. Each are inexperienced, leading to concern if Carr were injured and miss a significant period. However, both young quarterbacks showed promise, upside potential, and consistent improvement throughout camp.
RUNNING BACK (5)
• Alvin Kamara
• Taysom Hill
• Jamaal Williams
• Jordan Mims
• Adam Prentice (FB)
(Injured Reserve = Kendre Miller)
(Notable Cuts: James Robinson, Jacob Kibodi*)
Kamara didn't play during the preseason, but expected to flourish under the scheme of new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak. The challenge was to find some complementary backfield talent to go with Kamara.
Williams looks to rebound after a disappointing first year in New Orleans. He ran with more decisiveness during camp and preseason than at any point last year. Mims took advantage of Miller's absence and earned a spot while leading all New Orleans backs in rushing this summer.
We'll list Hill as a running back here just because he needs to fit in somewhere. Actually, the versatile threat could see even more time in the backfield this year under Kubiak. With Hill also used as fullback, it wouldn't surprising at all if the Saints moved on from Prentice. They'll likely try to stash him on the practice squad for matchup-based elevations.
Leaving Robinson and Kibodi off were tough. Each had some nice moments during preseason. Expect one or both to be brought back to the practice squad if they aren't signed by another team.
WIDE RECEIVER (6)
• Chris Olave
• Rashid Shaheed
• A.T. Perry
• Cedrick Wilson
• Bub Means*
• Mason Tipton*
(Notable Cuts: Equanimeous St. Brown, Samson Nacua, Stanley Morgan Jr)
Olave and Shaheed form a game-breaking duo with underrated route running skills. The rest of the receiving corps created cause for concern.
Perry was expected to take a big step after a promising rookie year and led all NFL wideouts in receiving yardage this preseason. He still might take that step, but was extremely inconsistent throughout training camp.
Wilson and St. Brown were offseason signings expected to bolster the unit. Each were slowed by injury early. While they came on late, both failed to get consistent separation for their quarterbacks. Rookie fifth-round choice Means was another slowed by injuries early but came on stronger the last few weeks.
The biggest surprise here might be Tipton. An undrafted rookie from Yale, he looked very impressive through mini-camp and early in training camp. However, a hamstring injury kept him out of all three preseason games, causing many to think that would cost him a spot at receiver.
Nacua, Morgan, or Kevin Austin Jr. may be brought back to the practice squad. Don't be surprised if the Saints bring in some receivers that were released by other teams.
TIGHT END (3)
• Juwan Johnson
• Foster Moreau
• Dallin Holker*
(Notable Cuts: Michael Jacobson)
Johnson returned a little earlier than expected from foot surgery. He's best receiving threat of this group by far and could have a big year in Kubiak's system. Moreau is only a moderate receiving threat but is the unit's most reliable blocker.
Jacobson's recent struggles made the decision to keep undrafted rookie Holker an easy one. Holker has sat out the last two contests and may be a candidate for injured reserve. If so, Jacobson could be brought back or New Orleans may eye up another tight end off the open market.
OFFENSIVE LINE (8)
• Taliese Fuaga*
• Lucas Patrick
• Erik McCoy
• Cesar Ruiz
• Trevor Penning
• Nick Saldiveri
• Olisaemeka Udoh
• Landon Young
(Notable Cuts: Kyle Hergel*, Josiah Ezirim*, Tremayn Anchrum, Shane Lemieux, Mark Evans II)
The offensive line showed improvement over the last two preseason games, but is still the biggest concern on this team. Rookie first-round choice Fuaga looks like the solution at left tackle, but there's sure to be some growing pains.
By far the biggest concern on this unit is Penning. The 2022 first-round choice has continued to struggle mightily in pass protection after his move from left tackle to right. Udoh and Young aren't long-term solutions, but both were solid down the stretch of the preseason. Each can also fill in at guard if needed.
Patrick looks to have won the competition for left guard, though undrafted rookie Hergel made a late push. Saldiveri will likely start the year on IR in hopes of returning before mid-season.
McCoy and Ruiz are the only returning players from last year's unit that are in the same position. They'll be expected to anchor the line as the other spots develop under new line coach John Benton.
Anchrum clearly outplayed Lemieux, but either one or rookie seventh-round pick Ezirim could end up on the practice squad. This is also far from a finished product. Expect New Orleans to bring in several linemen after other squads make their cuts.
DEFENSIVE END (5)
• Cameron Jordan
• Carl Granderson
• Chase Young
• Payton Turner
• Isaiah Foskey
(PUP List: Tanoh Kpassagnon)
(Notable Cuts: Niko Lalos)
Jordan, Young, and Granderson look like they'll be a disruptive trio that will heavily impact games. If Turner can actually stay healthy, he could be a tremendous fourth player in the rotation.
Foskey continues to disappoint. The pedigree of being a second-round choice in only his second year probably gave him the edge over Lalos. Foskey's job security may only last until Kpassagnon recovers from his Achilles injury.
Defensive Tackle (5)
• Bryan Bresee
• Nathan Shepherd
• Khalen Saunders
• Khristian Boyd*
(Notable Cuts: Jack Heflin)
Bresee looks poised for a terrific year inside, especially with improved play expected on the edge. Shepherd and Saunders are underrated on the inside. These three will be a quality rotation, with Cam Jordan seeing some interior reps as a pass rusher.
Heflin played well, but was outplayed slightly by sixth-round choice Boyd and the veteran Vickers. He return to the practice squad.
LINEBACKER (6)
• Demario Davis
• Willie Gay Jr.
• Pete Werner
• Anfernee Orji
• D'Marco Jackson
• Jaylan Ford*
(Notable Cuts: Khaleke Hudson, Monty Rice, Isaiah Stalbird, Andrew Dowell, Mike Rose)
Davis, Gay, and Werner could form the best trio of linebackers that the Saints have had in decades. Orji emerged from a close competition through the rest of the depth chart with an outstanding camp.
There had to be some excruciating decisions by the coaches at this position. You can make a strong case for any of these linebackers to make the roster based on their abilities, performance, and special teams contributions.
Ford is a candidate for injured reserve. Hopefully, at least a couple of these linebackers will clear waivers to return to the practice squad.
CORNERBACK (5)
• Marshon Lattimore
• Paulson Adebo
• Alontae Taylor
• Kool-Aid McKinstry*
• Rico Payton*
(Notable Cuts: Shemar Jean-Charles, Rejzohn Wright)
The clueless national media won't acknowledge it, but this is the deepest cornerback unit in the NFL. Lattimore is a top-tier shutdown corner. Adebo is on the cusp of moving into that category. Taylor has had a terrific camp and looks like he'll bounce back strong after some slight ups and downs last year.
New Orleans got even more talented here with the second-round choice of McKinstry. As if those four weren't enough, Payton, Wright, and Jean-Charles all had very good camps and standout preseason performances.
Jean-Charles, Payton, and Wright all had strong cases for a roster spot. If they clear waivers, it's likely that the Saints bring the released corners back to their practice squad.
SAFETY (4)
• Tyrann Mathieu
• Will Harris
• Jordan Howden
• J.T. Gray
(Notable Cuts: Ugo Amadi, Johnathan Abram, Roderic Teamer)
Harris and Howden are both solid defensive backs. However, both were underwhelming in their competition to start alongside veteran leader Mathieu. The questionable depth of this group explains why the Saints made a late push to sign Justin Simmons in free agency.
Abram brings valuable experience and run support, but isn't an ideal solution in coverage. Gray is one of the top special teamers in the league but contributes little defensively. If another team moves on from a safety with quality starting experience, don't be surprised if New Orleans gives them a hard look.
The Saints have typically tried to keep six safeties. With the emergence of the young corners, that left Amadi on the outside looking in. Expect him or Teamer to be brought back to the practice squad for emergency depth.
SPECIALISTS (3)
• Blake Grupe, K
• Matthew Hayball, P
• Zach Wood, LS
(Notable Cuts: Charlie Smyth, Lou Hedley)
Grupe returns for his second season with the team after holding off a strong push from Smyth. New Orleans will be able to use an international player exemption on Smyth for the practice squad. This will protect another team from poaching him unless he is elevated to the active roster then demoted back to practice squad during the season.
There's a strong possibility that whoever punts for the Saints this season is not currently on the roster. Both Hedley and Hayball were wildly inconsistent, both with their distance and accuracy.
Punter is just one of the positions where we should see more movement from the Saints after every team set their practice squads over the next two days. Two other positions to watch closely are wideout and the offensive line, but expect New Orleans to bring in several players at various positions over the next week.