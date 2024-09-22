Urgent Update: Saints' Crucial Player Out of Week 3 Game!
The Saints have ruled out their versatile weapon Taysom Hill ahead of Sunday's inactive list. New Orleans downgraded him on Saturday to doubtful with his chest injury, and he officially won't play in Week 3.
Hill got hurt late against the Cowboys last week and ended up going to the hospital for further imaging and X-rays. He avoided a major injury, and Dennis Allen said that he felt good. On Friday, Allen said that if he can go that he'll play. However, it doesn't come as a shock that New Orleans would be cautious with him.
Allen also held back Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) from playing, which proved to be the right decision. Without Hill in the lineup, the Saints will lean more on Adam Prentice, Foster Moreau and Juwan Johnson to execute the blocking for the running game against the Eagles. Rookie Dallin Holker should also make his debut. Hopefully, Hill can get back onto the field for Week 4's game against the Falcons on the road.