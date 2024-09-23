What Cam Jordan’s New Role Means For The Saints
On Monday, Dennis pointed toward a new chapter for the New Orleans Saints' all-time sack leader, Cam Jordan. Against the Eagles, Jordan played 20 (28%) defensive snaps compared to teammate edge rushers Carl Granderson, who notched 56 (78%) snaps, and Chase Young's 54 (75%) snaps. How and why will Jordan's position with the Saints change in a reduced role?
"I think you're probably going to see a little bit more of Chase and Carl," Allen remarked in his Monday press conference. "Cam is still a vital part of what we do. But I think we'll see a little bit more of those other guys."
Cam hasn't been "STACKING"Ho the sacks like he once did in New Orleans. Over the three seasons, Jordan's overall production has been trending downward. In Cam's case, the decline is not a result of a lack of effort. One can estimate it is primarily attributed to the toll nagging injuries and the fourteen years in the National Football League can have on a player's body, even one as talented as Jordan.
Sunday's game was proof, as he did not record a tackle. Jordan has tallied two tackles for the Saints defense through three games, with one solo and one assist. Granderson posted five tackles and 1.5 sacks on Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. Chase Young assisted on a critical fourth-down tackle, which included four total tackles against the Eagles.
Jordan, 35, will still have an impact on and off the field with the New Orleans Saints' defensive unit. At this point in his career, it's about production. "It boils down to effectiveness, and I think those two guys have been playing at a pretty high level. It's no disrespect or anything negative towards Cam. It's just that's kind of how this game goes at some point in time. But he's still an extremely important part of what we do."
New Orleans will rely on Jordan's presence since he's a highly respected player in the club's locker room and the National Football League. It's never easy for any team to replace 117.5 sacks, 684 tackles, 153 TFLs, 225 QB Hits, and 62 passed defended.
As the Saints continue to face better teams with mobile quarterbacks and stout offensive tackles, Jordan's contributions may be on the sidelines and inside the film room. Mark these words: Jordan's not through "STACKING" sacks for the New Orleans Saints.