Saints Head Coach Search: Looking At Some Top-Tier Candidates
The Saints are on their bye week, which gives us a little time to reflect on the future. New Orleans is not actively in a head coaching search, according to general manager Mickey Loomis. However, they're going to have to figure it out soon enough. We previously looked at what awaits the future coach with this particular job, so be sure to check that out.
When the Saints had to replace Sean Payton, they had five interviews on their list: Brian Flores, Doug Pederson, Aaron Glenn, Dennis Allen and Darren Rizzi. We'd expect them to do a pretty big search this time around, but it also depends on how New Orleans finishes the season. We're going to look at the first batch of appealing candidates, whether you call it a top-tier list or not.
Potential Saints Head Coaching Candidates
Darren Rizzi, 54
The track record for interim head coaches, especially one that comes from special teams, doesn't exactly bode well for Darren Rizzi. However, what Rizzi has done in just a couple of weeks has been nothing short of spectacular. In the same breath, it's two weeks. A lot has to keep going right for Rizzi to be looked at as the guy in New Orleans. I think him going 5-3 would really have to make the front office take a long and hard look at him as their next leader. Anything above that should only help his case.
Aaron Glenn, 52
Obviously, there's plenty of organizational ties with Aaron Glenn. He played for the Saints in 2008 and was a coach from 2016-2020. It didn't start out so pretty for Glenn as the defensive coordinator in Detroit, but he's since rallied and has helped them become a top unit. He knows what the standard is in New Orleans and is obviously a player's coach. Would getting someone like a Dennis Allen be the best thing for the team going forward? That remains to be seen. However, Glenn has to be look at as one of the leading candidates in the building.
Ben Johnson, 38
He's likely going to be the top candidate again for a lot of teams that are looking to fill their head coaching vacancy. He had several interviews over the past two years, but decided that staying with the Lions was the right call. In turn, that has only helped him out. What he's done with Jared Goff and the Detroit offense has been something.
His offensive prowess is certainly appealing in a lot of ways, and that would beg the question on what would happen to the Saints offensive staff if Johnson were to move in. A bright young mind with a lot going for him is something New Orleans could use. Sean Payton was 38 when he became coach back in 2006, for what that's worth.
Bill Belichick, 72
Belichick has a desire to continue coaching, as he's said publicly. However, it's going to have to be the right situation. There's reported interest in the Jaguars, but Doug Pederson is also still employed. Belichick is obviously going to get into the Hall of Fame easily, so is it worth delaying that after a one-year hiatus? Age is just a number, but how effective can he be and how much control would he get wherever he goes? There's more than a few questions for Belichick, but he'll be a hot name in this coaching cycle.
Mike Vrabel, 49
Vrabel's first few years with the Titans weren't bad at all, as he showed that being a former player turned into a head coach works. However, the final two years in Tennessee were fairly disappointing, for a variety of reasons. He's going to have some interest and needs to find the right fit. As a defensive-minded coach, that has to be appealing to New Orleans. Vrabel is a very no-nonsense type of guy, and players can respond to that. However, that could butt heads with the higher-ups.