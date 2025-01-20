Why Lions Playoff Exit Won't Impact Aaron Glenn's Coaching Candidacy
The New Orleans Saints have been identified as one of the top potential head coaching destinations for Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.
New Orleans fired coach Dennis Allen after a 2-7 start. They finished with an overall record of 5-12 after replacing Allen with special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi.
Glenn, 52, is one of six candidates that the Saints have conducted official interviews with.
• Joe Brady
• Aaron Glenn
• Mike Kafka
• Kellen Moore
• Darren Rizzi
• Anthony Weaver
Glenn and his top-seeded Detroit Lions were upset by Washington in the Divisional Round on Saturday. The good news is that the Saints and the several other teams interested in Glenn may now conduct in-person interviews with him starting on January 20.
There is also bad news with Glenn's availability. In the loss, Detroit gave up 45 points and 481 yards of total offense to Washington. Upstart Washington was forced to punt only once as they gathered 27 first downs, averaging 6.7 per play, and converted three of four fourth down attempts.
The Lions allowed 31 points in the first half as Washington rolled up 182 rushing yards for the game, averaging 4.7 per run. Dynamic rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels threw for 299 yards and rushed for another 51 without throwing an interception or getting sacked once.
Certainly, it's not a good look for either Detroit's defense or Glenn. It should also be noted that the Lions offense committed five turnovers and also hurt themselves with some questionable play-calling.
Some have suggested that the Detroit loss could even hurt the coaching candidacy of either Glenn or offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.
It Shouldn't.
Aaron Glenn's Hurdles
Certainly, the Lions played poorly against Washington. Such a performance is a reflection on both players and coaches. In Glenn's case, what he was working with against Washington was like a person playing poker and only allowed three cards in his hand.
The Lions entered this year's playoffs with 13 players on injured reserve. Nine of those were on the defensive side. Detroit came into their game with Washington with 12 defensive starters or major contributors sidelined by injury.
• Aidan Hutchinson, DE
• Alim McNeill, DT
• Mekhi Wingo, DT
• John Cominsky, DE
• Brodric Martin, DT
• Pat O'Connor, DE
• Derrick Barnes, LB
• Malcolm Rodriguez, LB
• Carlton Davis, CB
• Ennis Rakestraw, CB
• Emmanuel Moseley, CB
• Khalil Dorsey, CB
Additionally, the Lions also lost defensive backs Amik Robertson and Ifeatu Melifonwu to injuries during their loss to Washington.
Most coaches and players will quote a 'next man up' mentality when asked about injuries, adding that it's a part of the game. However, there also comes a time when an injury-riddled team simply runs out of quality players. It's a scenario we saw play out with the New Orleans Saints offense this season.
The Lions were without a large majority of the above listed injured players for most of this season. Detroit ranked only 20th in total defense and 30th against the pass. However, the Lions ranked fifth against the run and seventh in points allowed.
Detroit held 11 opponents to 20 points or fewer, including playoff teams Los Angeles, Tampa Bay, Green Bay, and Minnesota. Eight times teams playing Detroit were held to fewer than 20 points.
The aggressive Lions defense also forced 24 turnovers and recorded 37 sacks. Their 16 interceptions were the fifth most in the league. Additionally, Detroit was also the NFL's best defense on third downs and was seventh in red zone percentage.
A case could be made that Aaron Glenn did an outstanding coaching job. Especially given the circumstances of dealing with a depleted unit. A smart team would not be turned away from Glenn after one poor outing, even one in a big game.