Why Post-2025 Offseason Will Solidify or Redefine Saints Wide Receiver Room
It may not have been a market-setting deal, but it was an imperative one for the New Orleans Saints on Saturday when they extended wide receiver Rashid Shaheed through the 2025 NFL season. That gives the team a clear vision of their future at the position for at least the next two seasons. Shaheed and his dynamic wideout counterpart Chris Olave are set to have a big season this year in new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak's offense, one that could shape the wide receiver room for years to come.
With Shaheed under contract for the next two years, that lines up with what will be a pivotal offseason for Olave as well. After the 2024 year, Olave will very likely have his fifth-year option picked up. An option that he could play on in 2026, but could just as likely never see because of the potential extension he could land after 2025. The same year that the Saints are set to go back to the negotiating table with Shaheed.
This offseason, the Saints gave out a bunch of one-year contracts for incoming free agents. They did so for every single additions except for one player: wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. The former Miami Dolphins and Dallas Cowboys pass-catcher signed a 2-year, $5.75 million deal instead. If he has a successful first year with the Saints, which some experts are watching for, he could end up playing on that second year. That would then set up a third receiver to see further contract talks.
As if that was not enough, second-year wideout A.T. Perry will also become eligible for a multi-year extension after his third year. You guessed that, that would be after the 2025 season.
So New Orleans could be having contract extension talks with Olave, Shaheed, Perry and Wilson all in the same offseason. Each would be to varying degrees and slightly differing timelines, looking to either extend, move on from, or set themselves up to part ways with any number of those receivers by at least the post-2026 offseason. The 2025 year is primed to be a major precipice for the position.
This also sets up a likelihood that the team will look to add more talent to the room in the coming years. Should Wilson or Perry not pan out to the Saints' liking as a big-bodied receivers, they could look at add another in the 2025 draft or via free agency. A move like that would give them a lot more flexibility going into that following league year.
Whichever way New Orleans decides to approach it, wide receiver is set to be intriguing for a lot of reasons over the next few years. Olave and Shaheed should be a dynamic duo attop the team's passing game for the next pair of seasons at the very least. Following which things could be sewed up even more long-term or head in a different direction quickly.