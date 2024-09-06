Will the Saints March to the Playoffs? The Crucial Steps Ahead
Most analysts and fans are lukewarm on the Saints this season. Some are even repulsed by the idea that they'll even get close to a winning record. The local media is divided as well, and Vegas has the over/under at 7.5 wins. New Orleans is a hard team to figure out, full of frustrating moments, disappointment and spinning their wheels.
The people inside the building don't care at all. They've made it clear that they're filtering out the outside opinions and focusing on what they can control. While that's all fine and all, the reality is that things have to change for the Saints, which means getting back into the playoffs after a three-year drought.
Our Saints News Network team weighed in on what they feel like will help get New Orleans back into the playoffs. Here's what we see.
How Will the Saints Get Back Into the Postseason?
Derek Carr Needs to Find Stability - Kyle T. Mosley
The New Orleans Saints will end their playoff drought if Derek Carr plays at an above-average level, finds stability along the offensive line, executes the Kubiak offense well, and critical starters stay healthy. In reality, Carr and the offensive line must have a symbiotic relationship this season.
Should the offensive linemen keep Carr upright, giving him the necessary time to go through progressions, locate his receivers, move the chains, and score touchdowns, New Orleans will go deep into the postseason. The club will have growing pains with the new offensive system, but we'll begin to see its effectiveness by the time they host Philadelphia in Week 3.
As for most playoff teams, it's about maintaining a healthy roster through a 17-game schedule. Though difficult, they should be able to claim the NFC South or Wild Card spot.
The Trenches Need to Be Won - Bob Rose
New Orleans will end their three-year playoff drought if they improve play on both of their lines. The easy and obvious answer is the offensive line, but the Saints often lost battles in the trenches on both sides of the ball last year.
With even average offensive line play, Derek Carr can be an adequate quarterback and the Saints can put up points with the talent they have at receiver and running back.
On defense, New Orleans has the best cornerback unit in the league and a set of versatile linebackers. Disruptive play up front will make this defense an elite unit capable of winning games on their own.
Consistency Is Key, Above Everything Else
In my opinion, there's two things that need to happen for the Saints. New Orleans has to be a consistent team and then they need the coaching to be strong. This is somewhat directly connected to each other, as we have seen plenty of this not being the case over the past three seasons. One week the team would beat down an opponent only to come up short the following week, which was typically characterized by bad starts.
Sure, the mantra of never giving up and fighting until the end sounds good, but it's old and expired. It's a collective effort. Dennis Allen has to do better. Coaching needs to do better. The offense has to do better. The defense has to do better. It can filter down to every player doing their job, and that's honestly it, but do it harmoniously.
You're going to be tested in the first five weeks of the season, so if you're trying to create believers and gain support, you have to beat the Cowboys, Eagles or Chiefs. Will that assure the playoffs? No. However, that's a big step in the right direction. It's not about the hot start or the best start, but how you adjust as the season goes on. Also, not having that game that comes back to bite you that you need to rely on outside help is always in play for New Orleans.
If the Saints can get just some of this right, then they're back in the playoffs. The conference isn't exactly strong, so the opportunity is there. Will New Orleans finally get this thing right? We'll see, but there's evidence there that suggest they could. It's ultimately up to them to get there or not, or changes have to come. Those glaring changes are extremely clear.