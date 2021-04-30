NFL Draft Day Two: How to Watch and What to Look for from the Saints

Where do the Saints pick on Day Two of the NFL Draft and what should we expect?

It was both refreshing and exhausting watching the opening night of the NFL Draft unfold. It was good to see fans in attendance and having an actual event, as Cleveland represented well on Thursday night. In the same breathe, the draft lingered on, and didn't wrap up until way later than some might have expected. We can forgive that and move on, as Friday night brings us two rounds of action, and we're paying close attention to what the Saints do after taking Houston's Payton Turner at 28th overall.

Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 30th at 6 p.m. CT

Friday, April 30th at 6 p.m. CT Rounds 4-7: Saturday, May 1st at 11 a.m. CT

Day Two - Keeping Up with the Saints and What to Look For

The Saints have three picks to make on Day Two, which includes two compensatory picks in the third round. Needs include cornerback, linebacker, wide receiver defensive lineman, offensive lineman, and tight end. Look for New Orleans to be a bit more aggressive between Rounds 2-3. They should use some of their Day 3 picks to help move up and get some of the players to help fill out their roster holes.

Round Two, 60th Overall

Round Three, 98th Overall

Round Three, 105th Overall

