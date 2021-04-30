NewsEditorial / OpinionGame DaySNN Krewe+NFL DraftPodcastsVideosSI.com
Search

NFL Draft Day Two: How to Watch and What to Look for from the Saints

Where do the Saints pick on Day Two of the NFL Draft and what should we expect?
Author:
Publish date:

It was both refreshing and exhausting watching the opening night of the NFL Draft unfold. It was good to see fans in attendance and having an actual event, as Cleveland represented well on Thursday night. In the same breathe, the draft lingered on, and didn't wrap up until way later than some might have expected. We can forgive that and move on, as Friday night brings us two rounds of action, and we're paying close attention to what the Saints do after taking Houston's Payton Turner at 28th overall.

  • Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 30th at 6 p.m. CT
  • Rounds 4-7: Saturday, May 1st at 11 a.m. CT

How to Watch: NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes

How to Stream: fuboTV, NFL Network App

How to Listen: ESPN Radio, Sirius XM NFL Radio, Westwood One

Draft-A-Thon Streaming: NFL.com, Facebook, YouTube, Twitch Prime, Twitter, Yahoo Sports

Day Two - Keeping Up with the Saints and What to Look For

The Saints have three picks to make on Day Two, which includes two compensatory picks in the third round. Needs include cornerback, linebacker, wide receiver defensive lineman, offensive lineman, and tight end. Look for New Orleans to be a bit more aggressive between Rounds 2-3. They should use some of their Day 3 picks to help move up and get some of the players to help fill out their roster holes.

  • Round Two, 60th Overall
  • Round Three, 98th Overall
  • Round Three, 105th Overall

Team Links: Saints Draft Central, Team Draft Tracker

Saints Social Media Accounts: Twitter | Instagram | Snapchat

Saints News Network Coverage: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | NFL Draft Hub

USATSI_15988187_168389760_lowres
NFL Draft

NFL Draft Day Two: How to Watch and What to Look for from the Saints

USATSI_15244485_168388561_lowres
NFL Draft

Best Available Day Two Offensive Prospects for the Saints

Roundtable (6)
NFL Draft

Grading the Payton Turner Pick - SNN Roundtable

USATSI_14921471_168388561_lowres
NFL Draft

New Orleans Saints Odds on 2nd-Round Position Pick

Draftee Template
NFL Draft

Social Media Weighs in on Saints' Selection of Payton Turner

USATSI_11207718_168388561_lowres
NFL Draft

Payton Turner is a Saints Prototype with Great Upside

Jabril Cox - Linebacker
NFL Draft

Best Available Day Two Defensive Prospects for the Saints

USATSI_11207718_168388561_lowres
NFL Draft

New Orleans Saints Select DE Payton Turner