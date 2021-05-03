Saints: The Second Line on UDFA RB Stevie Scott

The Saints news, notes, quotes, and nuggets from across the sports world about New Orleans Saints undrafted free agent rookie running back Stevie Scott from the University of Indiana.

The Saints news, notes, quotes, and nuggets from across the sports world about New Orleans Saints undrafted free agent rookie running back Stevie Scott from the University of Indiana.

STEVIE SCOTT III - RUNNING BACK (SI)

In 2018, Scott set Indiana true freshman records with 1,137 yards, 228 attempts, 10 touchdowns and six 100-yard games. It earned him honorable-mention All-Big Ten and Indiana's Offensive Newcomer of the Year.

As a sophomore, Scott rushed for 845 yards on 178 attempts (4.7 average) with 10 touchdowns. He was second-team All-Big Ten in 2019.

Then this past season in a shortened season, Scott rushed for 561 yards on 156 attempts with 10 touchdowns. That also earned him second-team All-Big Ten. He was also on the Maxwell Award Watch List and the Doak Walker Award Watch List.

Source: SI.com

PFF NO Saints on Twitter: "Stevie Scott III, RB, Indiana • 382 Yards ...

Stevie Scott III, RB, Indiana

382 Yards After Contact in 2020 (5th among Big Ten RBs)

Fumbled just 5 times on 562 career college carries (once in the last two seasons)

HEAVY experience in zone running - 91.8% of his college carries came on zone concepts

Source: PFF Twitter

Nov 7, 2020; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) hands the ball off to Indiana Hoosiers running back Stevie Scott III (8) during the second half of the game at Memorial Stadium. The Indiana Hoosiers defeated the Michigan Wolverines 38 to 21. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Former CBA star Stevie Scott III signs free-agent contract after going undrafted

The running back is looking to join Latavius Murray and Riley Dixon as the Central New York contingent currently playing in the NFL.

Former CBA star Stevie Scott III signs free-agent contract after going undrafted

Andre Cisco will push for starting job with Jaguars: Want a ball hawk? ‘You got him' (what they're saying)

Source: (syracuse.com)

CBA Running Back Signs as UDFA with Saints

Prior to Indiana, he was listed as a three-star recruit out of Christian Brothers Academy in Syracuse, New York. Originally, he had committed to Rutgers during his recruitment process. Despite having offers to Minnesota, Syracuse and others, Scott ended up un-committing from Rutgers after plenty of conversations with former Michigan running back Mike Hart.

Source: cover1.net

IU football undrafted free agent tracker: Stevie Scott to Saints

Scott has the requisite size to be an NFL back, measuring at 6-foot, 225 pounds at IU's pro day. His speed just continues to be a question, especially after he recorded a 4.66-second 40-yard dash during the pre-draft process.

In New Orleans, IU's fourth all-time scorer of rushing touchdowns will have to earn a spot with his short-yardage skills, as well as special teams ability.

Scott may have a shot. It wasn't certain until his freshman season at IU whether he would play running back or linebacker so he has the frame to make tackles.

Source: indystar.com

Jan 2, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers running back Stevie Scott III (8) runs with the ball against the Mississippi Rebels during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

STEVIE SCOTT PRO DAY RESULTS

Stevie Scott Height: 6003 Weight: 225 Hand: 9 3/4 Arm: 33 1/8 Wing: 79 3/4 40-yard dash: 4.66 Vertical jump: 31.0 Broad jump: 9-11 Short shuttle: 4.57 3-cone drill: 7.14 Bench press: 18x Indiana Offensive Lineman Harry ...

Source: hoosierhuddle.com

ABOUT STEVIE SCOTT - NFL MOCKS

Scott also shows plenty of value in the passing game. He is not the most explosive receiver out of the backfield, but Scott is a reliable check down option who displays soft hands. Scott does a nice job of finding space against soft zone coverage and consistently catches the ball away from his body. he also shows great awareness in pass protection and is not afraid to put his body on the line to protect his quarterback.

Source: nflmocks.com