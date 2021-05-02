Saints Draft 2021: Draft Grades from the NFL World

The NFL world of analysts and critics deliver their analysis of the New Orleans Saints 2021 Draft Class of DE Payton Turner, LB Peter Werner, CB Paulson Adebo, QB Ian Book, OL Landon Young, and WR Kawaan Baker.

The 2021 NFL Draft has come to a close. The NFL world of analysts and critics deliver their analysis of the New Orleans Saints 2021 Draft Class of DE Payton Turner, LB Peter Werner, CB Paulson Adebo, QB Ian Book, OL Landon Young, and WR Kawaan Baker.

Saints Draft Grade: Pete Werner, LB

The Saints News Krewe gives their grades on the New Orleans Saints second-round selection of LB Pete Werner.



2021 NFL Draft: Day 2 quick-snap grades for all 32 teams

Analysis: Werner is an excellent replacement for Alex Anzalone on the outside, possessing the coverage abilities the team desires at the position. Cornerback is a big need the Saints didn't address in the first or second rounds, but they traded up in Round 3 to find one in Adebo. Two years ago, the former Stanford outside defender showed he could find the ball and press receivers.

Mel Kiper All-32 Teams Draft Grades

I like Payton Turner (28), but I would have liked him more in Round 2. There were wide receivers and corners on the board who could have made a bigger Year 1 impact than Turner, who is better against the run and is still developing as a pass-rusher...

2021 NFL Draft grades for all 32 teams

2021 NFL Draft is officially in the books. After a flurry of history-making picks and eye-raising selections from Thursday to Saturday, 259 players were selected to join the NFL's 32 franchises. With that, we give you our full draft recap, with an analysis of each team's day and every notable selection made during the weekend.

Todd McShay's 2021 NFL Draft Grades

Werner's instincts are unbelievable. His tape is excellent, and I see adequate length, recognition skills, and explosion for him to hold up in coverage against running backs and tight ends. He has a good motor as a pass-rusher, and he is a tough striker as a run defender. He's a fiery leader who could be a big part of the defense for the Saints...

Grading each pick in the 2021 Saints draft class

The New Orleans Saints went into the 2021 NFL draft with eight picks and made six selections, reinforcing their roster on both offense and defense. So how would you grade the picks in the immediate minutes after the draft? Let's run down through the Saints rookie class to make pick-by-pick grades that definitely won't look awful this time next year.

2021 Saints draft picks: NFL draft grades, order, how they fit, full scouting reports

New Orleans Saints NFL Draft Picks & Grades 2021

After an offseason manipulating the salary cap, who were their picks in the 2021 NFL Draft, and how did they grade? The New Orleans Saints will be entering 2021 with a new quarterback under center as Drew Brees retired. They must build a roster around their new signal-caller presumably Jamies Winston if they hope to stay in contention. After an offseason manipulating the salary cap, who were their picks in the 2021 NFL Draft, and how did they grade?

Saints draft picks 2021: Who did New Orleans take?

New Orleans Saints draft picks 2021: Round-by-round selections

The New Orleans Saints are facing an era without Drew Brees, and it could be an interesting draft with four selections in the first three rounds.

Saints Draft Grades

American Team defensive lineman Payton Turner of Houston (98) walks off the field during the American Team practice for the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala. Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. New Orleans Saints picked Payton Turner at No. 28 in the 2021 NFL draft, but what do the draft grades say?

Saints Draft Grades: Paulson Adebo, CB

The Saints News Krewe give their grades on the New Orleans Saints' third-round selection of CB Paulson Adebo.

Live grades for each pick in Rounds 2 & 3 of the 2021 NFL Draft

We give our instant reaction and live grades for each pick for the second day of the 2021 NFL Draft based on positional value and team needs.

2021 NFL draft: Analysis and grades for all 32 first-round picks

Analysis: Turner's tool kit as a rusher coupled with his ability to kick inside makes him an extremely enticing option. I love what he offers from a technical standpoint, and also what he demonstrates in terms of a plan of attack. I would have liked him more as a second-round pick.

