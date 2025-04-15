NFL Mock Draft: Saints Land Ideal Derek Carr Replacement
New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr recently suffered a shoulder injury and this injury could reportedly keep him off the field for the entire next season.
This injury update has left the Saints scrambling for quarterback options ahead of the NFL Draft. The draft is likely where the Saints will look to find their next franchise signal caller, as The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported New Orleans was "laser focused" on drafting a quarterback this offseason.
Mike Luciano of Who Dat Dish recently put together a seven-round mock draft for the Saints. In round one, Luciano predicted the Saints would draft Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders as Derek Carr's successor in New Orleans.
"Even before the Carr injury, Sanders could have been a solid fit in New Orleans," Luciano wrote. "Following it, Sanders could seize control of the starting role in a very quarterback-friendly offense and never let go. Moore will have a ton of fun designing plays for someone with his football IQ and accuracy.
"Sanders will need to overcome his average arm strength and poor play when he is forced to leave the pocket, but his talent as a pocket passer is undeniable. Playing indoors in a quarterback-friendly offense would be ideal for Shedeur, who may have the highest floor of any quarterback prospect in this class."
Landing Sanders at pick No. 9 would be the dream scenario for the Saints. But the Saints should trade up as high as they need to in order to land the talented prospect signal caller. If that means trading up to pick No. 1 or pick No. 2 with the Tennessee Titans or Cleveland Browns, that's the route the Saints need to take.
If Carr misses the season, the Saints need to land Sanders. They can't go into 2025 with Spencer Rattler as QB1.
