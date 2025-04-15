Saints Reportedly 'Laser Focused' To Draft Star Quarterback
The New Orleans Saints were recently dealt the tough pill to swallow that quarterback Derek Carr might not play in 2025. Carr is dealing with a shoulder injury and the veteran's season is in question right now as we await further details on the injury.
The Saints need to find a replacement for the veteran, and they need to do it quickly. There are solid options on the trade block and in the NFL Draft while there are also solid bridge quarterbacks available in free agency.
According to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, the Saints are "laser focused" and "on a mission" to draft a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft. Russini notes that she's unsure whether it will be with pick No. 9 or a selection down the board.
The most popular candidate for the Saints to draft is Colorado's Shedeur Sanders. The dream world would see Sanders fall to the Saints at pick No. 9, but New Orleans might need to trade up to land him.
Other options down the board include Jaxson Dart at the top of the second round, Will Howard and Kyle McCord a round or two later, and a handful of other talented signal callers.
Dart is one of the more intriguing draft prospects this season. He has the potential to be a star, but he needs to put all the pieces together. It's unlikely the Saints will be able to land him in the second round because the Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly eyeing him at pick No. 21 if their Aaron Rodgers saga goes bad.
Quarterbacks like Howard, McCord, Quinn Ewers, and Jalen Milroe are all solid options in th elater rounds, but it's unlikely the Saints land a franchise guy with one of them.
Either way, the Saints need to draft a quarterback, and it seems like that's their focus.
More NFL: Adam Schefter Reveals What He Would Do If He Ran Saints