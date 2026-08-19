On SI Saints Mailbag: AK Injury, Where to Go? More Receivers on Tap?

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We get all sorts of questions and comments from you. Each Wednesday, we will answer your questions (or comment on your comments) about what we see from our vantage point. To submit your thoughts or inquiries click here.

Where do the Saints go from here since Alvin Kamara is out (probably for a month)?

Reddit User: Morgus_Magnificent

Etienne, Estime (hopefully), Miller, Neal, Chandler. We got lots of people. Hopefully two or three of them will still be around at the end of the season.

Things look swell until this list is examined more closely.



- Travis Etienne Jr - will carry the load, but not too much, we hope. Another Redditor suggested he take 20% of the snaps. That number looks pretty good, especially if you take ETN out for the four/five receiver sets.

- Audric Estime - came back this week from a ankle injury that occurred during the Jacksonville preseason game 1. He returned to practice against the Cowboys Tuesday. He is relatively injury free in the last two years (except for that minor ankle injury).

- Kendre Miller - returned to the field for yesterday's slug-fest with the Cowboys. He had a back injury. If Miller plays the season without getting injured again, it will be his first in his young NFL career. His history would fill a clipboard: 2025 torn ACL, 2024 hamstring and concussion, 2023 ankle and knee ailments.

- Devin Neal - just returned from a hamstring injury. He has a history of them, both last season and this one.

- Ty Chandler - knee injury forced him to miss games for the Vikings in 2025.



Nobody is immune from injuries, especially NFL running backs, whose career in the league averages less than 3-years. Getting another back would help lessen the load for the others in camp, keeping legs (and other body parts) fresh.

Reddit User: Responsible-Echidna4

May be in the minority here, but I hate the Cowboys worse than the Falcons.

We don't like admitting this in public, but during the NFL season, this is the background on our phones...

Abraham Lincoln - Falcons Suck | On SI Saints - Doug Jouber

...and Abraham Lincoln would not lie about that.

Tuesday's fight-filled practice was strange for a number of reasons. However, the biggest one for us is why? We know you're fighting for a roster spot, and you're trying to show you are no pushover, but fighting the other guys and not keeping control means the someone else is in control. One or two fisticuffs are acceptable, not six.

As an aside, one of us attended Louisiana Tech in the old days. The only NFL games shown up there for this New Orleans native were Cowboys games because only the Shreveport stations were available (and Shreveport is more East Texas than West Louisiana). So, a hatred of the Cowboys is completely understandable.

Loomis Lets the Coach Do the Pickin'

Reddit User: son_of_yacketycat



I truly believe Mickey leaves the draft decisions to the HC, and man, Kellen is smart. He did great with his first draft, but got even better this offseason after seeing where our strengths and weaknesses were on the field.

All of the above. That's why you don't get decisions like Trevor Penning in the 1st round, or Isaiah Foskey's 2nd round pick in 2023. Meanwhile, can you guess how many of the 2025 draft picks by Kellen Moore are still on the roster? If you said all nine, you'd be right. In fact two of those first year players earned All-Rookie team honors.

Means on the Rise at Wide Out

Reddit User: GifelteFish

Dude has a great attitude considering how his first two years went. He’s exactly the type of guy you want in the locker room of a young team though, ready for any assignment.

A 100% agreement with this assessment of Bub Means. The kid is just filled with positivity, as seen here in our story. He is not afraid of contact. And did you see his numbers from PFF? The highest scoring player at the wide out position in run game blocking. THAT's how you make a team.

Saints Mailbag

Wednesdays, On SI Saints will answer your questions about what we see from our vantage point. To submit your thoughts or inquiries click here .