Saints Bring Deion Jones Home for a Full-circle Moment Years in the Making

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While it may have not been a blockbuster signing on paper, New Orleans is welcoming one of their sons back to the 504.

Deion Jones signed with the New Orleans Saints on Aug. 8 for a one-year deal. The veteran linebacker did not frame his return to New Orleans as something he planned. To him, it felt bigger than that.

“With me, I let God take his way. So when I got the call, man, it was God sending me back home,” Jones said.

Deion Jones’ New Orleans homecoming brings his career full circle

Dec 7, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones (45) intercepts a pass intended for New Orleans Saints tight end Josh Hill (89) in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

For Jones, signing with the Saints represents a full-circle moment. He grew up in New Orleans, prepped at Jesuit High School in Mid-City before having a standout collegiate career playing at LSU. He spent much of his NFL career on the other side of one of the league’s fiercest rivalries.

Jones has appeared in 128 regular season games with 91 starts with his first and longest time with the Atlanta Falcons (2016-21). Then he was with the Cleveland Browns (2022), Carolina Panthers (2023) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2024-25). He has career totals of 746 tackles (483 solo), 12 sacks, 13 interceptions returned for 384 yards, five brought back for touchdowns, 53 pass breakups, five forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and 15 special teams stops. He has played six postseason games with five starts

Now, after years of trying to disrupt the Saints as a member of the Falcons, Jones is wearing black and gold.

“The biggest dream was just making it into the NFL, to be honest. It was always a childhood goal of mine, and to be here in New Orleans where it all started is a blessing,” Jones said.

Jones said there was never hatred toward the Saints, even when he was playing against them.

“I know what the Saints do for the city. I know this is the heartbeat. If the Saints are doing well, the city’s doing well. And, like I said, I had fun coming in and trying to disrupt that every now and again. But, like I said, it’s a blessing to be on this side and just stacking it one day at a time, see where it takes me,” Jones said.

Jones is trying to carve out a role in the Saints defense

Nov 16, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Deion Jones (45) tries to tackle Buffalo Bills running back Ray Davis (22) in the third quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That history gives Jones’ arrival in New Orleans a unique feel. He knows what the Saints mean locally, and he knows what it is like to be viewed as one of the opposing players trying to spoil the city’s Sundays. Now, he is trying to earn a role with the team he once tried to beat.

“And, yeah, I mean, that’s what I’m working for. That’s what I’m training for right now, trying to make some type of impact on this team, wherever they put me, wherever I’m at on the field. So just looking to have fun with it and fly around and do what I do best,” Jones told us.

Jones is still learning the Saints defense and figuring out where he fits, but he said the linebacker room — which returns Pete Werner and Danny Stutsman while adding Kaden Elliss in free agency — has helped ease the transition.

“To be honest, it’s a real good group. Like I said, they’ve been helping me along the way. High-spirited guys that’s flying around playing. And I’m still trying to figure out how I can add to the culture with my style of play, with my intensity and how I prepare,” Jones said.

Part of that process includes working with Elliss, a player Jones had previously watched from the other side.

“Being on the same team with Kaden, being an opponent and watching him play, it’s good to see him practice, see how he puts his work in and the attention to detail that he takes. It’s just good to finally be in the room with some guys and seeing their process and seeing where you can add in or help out,” Jones acknowledged.

Jones has also started building a connection with younger linebackers, including Stutsman. Though Jones said he is still getting acclimated to his new team, he has already noticed the second-year linebacker’s energy and approach.

“Yeah. Danny’s flying around. I see his style of play. Like I said, I still got more to watch, still got more, but I love his intensity. He’s a smart player. He’s already helping me out, getting kind of situated with lingo and things that’s going on, so nothing’s just flying over my head when I’m out there. So, yeah, he’s a good kid,” Jones said.

Special teams could provide another path for Jones

Jan 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Deion Jones (45) greets a fan before a NFC wild card playoff against the Washington Commanders at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

If Jones has a hard time trying to find a role on the defense, he will be extremely serviceable on special teams. He took on a leadership role on the Buccaneers special teams units in 2026, appearing in all 16 games and finishing with a career-high 12 stops, while also adding eight defensive tackles. He said that part of his game expanded last season, and he is willing to embrace whatever role is available.

“I think last year was my biggest role at special teams. Like I said, just embracing every opportunity that I have, not turning anything down, and making sure I bring my full effort and experience to it,” Jones remarked.

For now, Jones is focused more on improving as a player and helping his team get better than on the symbolism of his return. But that does not mean the meaning is lost on him.

He is back home, playing for the team he grew up around, in the city he said still moves with the Saints.

After spending most of his career coming home as an opponent while fans booed, Jones is now playing for the team that people in New Orleans cheer for.

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